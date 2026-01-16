Monday 12 January 2026
- Eight extreme risks for 2026 (Financial Times).
- Where do the richest live? What the geography of high incomes says about France's divides (The Conversation). ❤️
- From Bad Bunny to Chinese rap, hyperlocal music goes global (Bloomberg).
- Why this time is different for Iran (Project Syndicate).
Tuesday 13 January 2026
- FOMO and the optimal size of a portfolio (Klement on Investing).
- Pessimism is the world's main economic problem (The Economist).❤️
- Inside the breakup of the Apple-Goldman Sachs credit-card partnership (Wall Street Journal).
- Bill Pulte, the agent of chaos (FT Alphaville).❤️
- 10 breakthrough technologies for 2026 (MIT Technology Review).
- Cambodia, the country at the heart of the scam industry (Financial Times).❤️
- TotalEnergies at the heart of the rivalry between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in Yemen (Intelligence Online).
- Why is everyone suddenly talking about putting data centers in space? (The Intercept).
Wednesday 14 January 2026
- Trump has declared a space race with China. The United States is losing (Wired).
- In China, a new generation of companies is gearing up to take on the world (The Economist).❤️
- The murky collapse of a bank that plunged Iran into turmoil (Wall Street Journal).
- What does Venezuela imply for Taiwan? (Conflict).❤️
- The world capital of Warhammer (Dispatch).
- How the Supreme Court broke Congress (The Atlantic).❤️
Thursday 15 January 2026
- The CEO's guide to navigating under Trump (Bloomberg).❤️
- A brief history of liberalism (The Economist).❤️
- The grand strategy behind Trump's foreign policy (Foreign Policy).
- How Iran pulled the plug on the internet (Financial Times).
- How Claude reignited the AI race (Intelligencer).❤️
- Why is Putin staying silent on Venezuela? (Project Syndicate).❤️
Friday 16 January 2026
- The Fed may have destroyed more entry-level jobs than AI (Axios).
- Amazon buys the first US copper output in more than a decade (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- Inside the race to build the next generation of jet engines (Financial Times).
- France is paralysed, and everyone is to blame (The Economist).❤️
- Data centers are amazing, but everyone hates them (MIT Technology Review).❤️
- Landowner vs. shareholder, the original sin (Aeon).❤️