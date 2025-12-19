Monday, December 15, 2025
- Everyone got Trump's tariffs wrong, including Trump (Wall Street Journal).
- Should you put cash under the Christmas tree? (The Conversation).
- Volkswagen prepares for the first closure of its German plant in 88 years (Financial Times).
- Chinese billionaires have dozens of children born in the U.S. via surrogates (Wall Street Journal).
- What are China's "surplus” men doing (The Economist).
- Here's why Elon Musk is suddenly talking about data centers in space (The Information).
- The cryptosphere dreams of a closed community in the Caribbean (Financial Times).
Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- High-frequency traders feud over a way to gain 3.2 billionths of a second (Wall Street Journal).
- Big brands seek help from private equity to save their China businesses (Financial Times).
- Italy's risky bet on gold (Project Syndicate).
- Donald's dangerous global broligarchy (Foreign Policy).
- Meta has a big problem in China (Platformer).
- Seven conflicts to watch in the coming years (The Economist).
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
- The White House tries to regain control of the economic narrative (Semafor).
- Bitcoin keeps sliding, but true believers keep buying (Wall Street Journal).
- How indebted is the financial system? (Financial Times).
- From Pegasus to the CIA via China, the saga of Emirati artificial intelligence (Intelligence Online).
- Crypto's real threat to banks (The Economist)
- It's time to reset our expectations for AI (MIT Technology Review).
- ecoding the lost scripts of the ancient world (National Geographic).
Thursday, December 18, 2025
- How long is the long term for U.S. value investors? (Klement on Investing).
- Museums, exhibitions, and sinology: the new instruments of Chinese soft power (The Conversation).
- Where America's leading short-sellers are placing their bets (The Economist).
- The cost-of-living crisis disrupts politics in several countries (Politico).
- FT's favorite articles of the year (Financial Times).
- What happened to the Ark of the Covenant? Here's what we know (National Geographic).
Friday, December 19, 2025
- Tainted inflation data dash Trump's hopes for a quick win on the cost of living (Financial Times).
- 11 predictions for 2026 (Platformer).
- How Chinese cars are beating European tariffs (The Economist).
- hina supercharged old ASML machines for its AI chips (Financial Times).
- Why gamers hate AI (Intelligencer).
- The 8 biggest tech flops of the year(MIT Technology Review).