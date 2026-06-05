The Week's Best Reads: Generational Clashes and Many "whys"

It's been a week defined by profound disruptions: the question of whether we are reliving the 1930s or the 1950s haunts the columns of Foreign Policy, while AI continues to upend everything - employment, the courts, the human body, and even the creation of its own successors. The recurring theme: the European decoupling, analyzed from every angle, from mismeasured productivity to Baby Boomers accused of mortgaging the continent's future.