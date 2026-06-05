Monday, June 1, 2026
- AI turns energy into the hottest business sector in the U.S. (Axios).
- How Brexit undermined the West (Bloomberg). ❤️
- How executives should talk about AI (The Economist).
- The mismeasurement of European productivity (Project Syndicate).
- The dollar is (and remains) an accident (Foreign Policy).
- Why the best British cuisine is actually French (Financial Times). ❤️
- Bill Gates spent years crafting his image. Now, it is starting to crumble (Wall Street Journal).
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
- How the Baby Boomer generation brought Europe to its knees (The Economist). ❤️
- Russian finance officials warn Putin that war spending is unsustainable (Bloomberg).
- Are auditors good stock-pickers? (Klement on Investing).
- Can the French learn to invest like the Swedes? (Bloomberg). ❤️
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
- Can AI be trusted to create an improved version of itself? (Financial Times).
- This does not constitute financial advice (Noema). ❤️
- UK investors can buy Anthropic shares. But is it a good idea? (Bloomberg).
- What is the oldest name in the U.S.? (Erdavis). ❤️
- Why do the worst end up on top? (The Atlantic). ❤️
- The GPS jamming epidemic (Foreign Policy).
- Why American youth are turning toward socialism (Financial Times). ❤️
- The diplomatic bazaar of the World Cup (Intelligencer).
Thursday, June 4, 2026
- What does the ultimate analyst look like? (Klement on Investing).
- Want to know the future? Do not trust the stock market (The Economist). ❤️
- How chess became medieval Europe's favorite pastime (National Geographic). ❤️
- $3.6 million per hour, and other ways to value Elon Musk's fortune (Wall Street Journal).
- Has Colossal Biosciences cloned wolves? (MIT Technology Review).
- An economist's case against the AI "jobs-pocalypse" (Platformer).
- There are only four great powers (Foreign Policy). ❤️
- Will NeeDoh manage to escape the fate of other fad toys? (Bloomberg).
Friday, June 5, 2026
- Are we reliving the 1890s, 1930s, or 1950s? (Foreign Policy). ❤️
- Teens recruited by Russia and Iran to sow chaos (Financial Times). ❤️
- Why China got rich and India did not (David Oks). ❤️
- Can you get rich quick from AI "slop"? (New York Times).
- Yes, living standards grew more slowly in Northwest Europe than in the U.S. (The Overshoot).
- BYD is losing its spark (The Economist).
- The European competitiveness problem is deeper than we think (Project Syndicate).
- How courts are coping with the influx of AI-generated lawsuits (MIT Technology Review). ❤️
- How does the SpaceX IPO compare with previous deals? (Bloomberg).