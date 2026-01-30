Monday 26 January 2026
- The guy who almost replaced Warren Buffett (Wall Street Journal).
- Teenagers are spreading Himmler's favourite myth (The Atlantic). ❤️
- With or without Donald Trump, Greenland is the Arctic's future logistics hub (The Conversation).
- The last active manager (Net Interest).
Tuesday 27 January 2026
- Carney, Trump and the power of a good speech (Financial Times).❤️
- Adapt or perish: retail faces an existential threat (The Conversation).
- 10 survival skills in an AI-controlled society (The Honest Broker).❤️
Wednesday 28 January 2026
- Tether shakes up the gold market with a massive hoard of precious metal (Bloomberg).❤️
- Europe's best tools to counter Trump (Project Syndicate).
- When do emotional shocks boost economic growth? (Klement on Investing).
- How Partners Group lost its mojo (Financial Times).
- Inside the quest to create the ultimate non-alcoholic beer (National Geographic).❤️
- The first human trial of a rejuvenation method will begin "soon” (MIT Technology Review).
- Brands in the age of agentic AI (Harvard Business Review).
Thursday 29 January 2026
- Rick Rieder, that big dove (FT Unhedged).
- Microsoft rushes to respond to new threats from Anthropic (The Information).
- No product, no revenue: these multibillion-dollar AI start-ups attracting eager investors (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- Silicon Valley goes to war (Noéma).❤️
- Washington's silence in Asia is a gift to Beijing (Foreign Policy).
Friday 30 January 2026
- Defence is trendy (FT Alphaville).❤️
- Copy, paste, plagiarise? Copyright explained to students… and everyone else (The Conversation).❤️
- What are the best gas masks, because you never know (The Verge).
- Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard investigates alleged fraud in the 2020 US presidential election (Wall Street Journal).
- In Sweden, inheritance drama for the Wallenbergs (Bloomberg).