The Week's Best Reads: soccer, the Middle East, AI and an escape of sorts

This week, AI is (again) everywhere. It writes with tics, threatens our jobs, unnerves its own bosses and stirs up chaos with Elon Musk. What about the rest? Well, Wall Street is learning to read Washington, two petro-monarchies fighting over $3,000bn, China knocking France off its foie gras throne (yes), and a chance to get away somewhere between the ultra-rich French Riviera.