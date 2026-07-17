Monday, July 13, 2026
- Who is going to clean up after the vibe-coding frenzy? (Financial Times).
- How do you invest when the global crises never stop coming? (Wall Street Journal).
- AI's most famous writing tic is also the most mysterious (The Atlantic). ❤️
- Fed: Kevin Warsh names the architects of his new monetary doctrine (MarketScreener).
- Why are China and India so bad at soccer? (Financial Times). ❤️
- Why we know more about China's next-generation fighter jets than America's (Foreign Policy).
- The collapse of the Middle East's most inspiring friendship (Bloomberg).
- Trump wanted 20,000 peacekeeping troops in Gaza. He is starting with 10 to 20 men (Wall Street Journal).
- Wall Street's new obsession: decoding Washington (Politico).
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
- Trump's project for Europe is falling apart (Financial Times).
- Is The Economist always wrong? (The Economist).
- Zurich tops a disposable-income poll despite $7 coffees (Bloomberg).
- ING takes stock of its 2026 forecasts at the end of the first half (ING Think).
- Forget France: China is the new foie gras champion (Wall Street Journal).
- Anthropic found a hidden space where Claude puzzles over concepts (Harvard Technology Review).
- Spain breaks an EU taboo by proposing common debt (Rane).
- The age of reading is over (The Atlantic).❤️
- A Brown University professor suspects most of his class used AI to cheat (IHE).
- Wall Street cannot ignore the $3,000bn battle between the UAE and Saudi Arabia (Bloomberg).
- Inside Israel's operation to manipulate Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (New York Times).❤️
- The 1990s, the last time America got it right? (Politico).
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
- How quantitative easing transformed banks, and why quantitative tightening is dangerous (FT Unhedged).
- Trump's health is... complicated (Persuasion).❤️
- The world's most and least livable cities in 2026 (The Economist).
- Why we demand perfect machines while tolerating human carnage (Noëma).❤️
- The looting of science fiction (Aeon).❤️
- The most alarming warning yet on AI and jobs (Platformer).
- The ultra-rich are not just buying mansions: they want the whole block (Wall Street Journal).
- The 1,000 days of war that changed the Middle East (Bloomberg).
- The winners of the International Aerial Photographer of the Year contest (The Atlantic).
Thursday, July 16, 2026
- What could go off the rails? (FT Alphaville).
- Inside China's race to overtake Europe's supercars (Wall Street Journal).
- Jevons paradox still seems alive and well (Klement on Investing).
- The big race for capital (MarketScreener).
- What finance gurus get wrong (The Economist).❤️
- How tech moguls hacked the traditional corporation (Project Syndicate).
- Some stock indexes are up 300% in a year, should you jump on the bandwagon? (MarketScreener).
- How the French Riviera became a luxury destination for the elite (National Geographic).❤️
- Why Bahrain and Kuwait have become Tehran's preferred targets (Foreign Policy).
- Generative AI is an engineering disaster (The Atlantic).❤️
- Inside Mike Johnson's life, and his 1,477 unread messages (Wall Street Journal).
Friday, July 17, 2026
- Are Europeans finally becoming stock market investors? (Klement on Investing).
- Why are ambulance rides so expensive in the United States? (David Oks).
- Who owns the World Cup? (Phenomenal World).❤️
- An identity crisis inside Elon Musk's chaotic AI company (Bloomberg).
- Sounds of everyday life (Sheets.Works).❤️
- As AI pioneers converge on regulation (Axios).
- The great nonsense of South Korean stocks (MarketScreener).
- How AI is reshaping human nature (Noëma).
- AI executives fear for their lives amid the AI backlash (Wall Street Journal).
- Eli Lilly is betting big on preventive drugs, borrowing from the tech giants (The Economist).