Monday, May 18, 2026
- Suspicious bets proliferate in Washington as authorities struggle to keep pace (Wall Street Journal).
- Why gas prices are the most important figure in American politics (Bloomberg). ❤️
- Has it become impossible to be Prime Minister? (Financial Times). ❤️
- Money for Nothing... A Golden Age for arbitrage? (Net Interest).
- Generation Z, but two centuries ago (Aeon). ❤️
- Trump advisors fear China may move on Taiwan within the next five years (Axios).
- A history of Eurovision song themes and lyrics (Flowingdata).
Tuesday, May 19, 2026
- Xi told Trump that Putin might "regret" the invasion of Ukraine (Financial Times).
- To understand European voters' anger, just look at their rent bills (The Economist).
- Corruption doesn't pay, unless it goes unpunished (Klement on Investing).
- Can anyone code? (Wired). ❤️
- Mathematics is not a human invention (Aeon).
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
- Will the fourth time be the charm for the bears? (FT Alphaville).
- How much is Donald Trump costing the American economy? (The Economist).
- The French mastermind behind a billion-euro Ponzi scheme (Financial Times).
- Milan's economic boom and soaring rents push executives to settle in Turin (Bloomberg).
- Iran is winning the image war (Foreign Policy). ❤️
- How global economic imbalances recall an ancient parable (Axios). ❤️
- The 15 best food destinations right now (National Geographic).
- The U.S. built a site to ensure fair access to public lands. Then everything went wrong (Wired). ❤️
Thursday, May 21, 2026
- "Not everything in life should be a bet" (Politico). ❤️
- Europe's secret Plan B to replace NATO (The Economist).
- The ground drones evacuating Ukraine's wounded from the front lines (Wall Street Journal).
- Barnacles and jellyfish invade ships stranded in the Gulf (Financial Times). ❤️
- The little-known nuclear deal that could help solve the climate crisis (Noëma). ❤️
- The battle to shrink the Federal Reserve's balance sheet begins (Axios).
Friday, May 22, 2026
- How big is space? (Klement on Investing). ❤️
- A hacker group corrupts open-source code on an unprecedented scale (Wired).
- Paris offers to host Iranian enriched uranium, Trump says no (Intelligence Online).
- The literary AI magazine scandal (The Atlantic). ❤️
- Those European EVs "made in China" (Financial Times).
- With 1,000 watts in the hips, AI will boost your runs (Wall Street Journal).
- Too many good grades at Harvard (New York Times). ❤️