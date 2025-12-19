🎯 The 6 stories of the week

Selling his record at whatever cost

In a rare televised address aired in primetime on US networks, Donald Trump tried to sell his record after nearly a year in the White House. Unsurprisingly, the US president repeated that he "inherited a disaster" (that of his predecessor, Joe Biden) and promised to create an economic boom. A message somewhat out of step in an America preoccupied with affordability (the cost of living). According to an AP poll, only 31% of Americans approve of his handling of the economy. With less than a year until the midterms, the White House is feeling the urgency. Donald Trump will continue the sales pitch tonight with a rally in North Carolina.

Europe unblocks €90bn for Ukraine

It was a decisive European Council that met this week in Brussels. While the 27 failed to agree on using frozen Russian assets, they opted for a €90bn loan to Ukraine, guaranteed by the EU budget. The other hot topic at the summit was the free-trade agreement with Mercosur. Thanks to the support of Italy's Council President, Giorgia Meloni, France secured a postponement of the treaty's signing.

Happy ending for Netflix?

Despite Paramount's attempted $108bn counteroffer, it is finally Netflix that is set to take over Warner's streaming operations and studios. Warner's board has recommended that shareholders reject Paramount's bid. Netflix's offer is reportedly higher and its financial guarantees more solid.

An unshakeable status quo for the ECB?

As expected, the ECB left rates unchanged. With inflation near 2% on the forecast horizon and the policy rate at 2% since June, the ECB says it is "well positioned" and sees no reason to adjust rates further. The ECB wasn't the only one meeting this week. The Bank of England cut rates by a quarter point, while the Bank of Japan raised rates by 25 basis points, taking them to their highest level since 1995.

AI: a mixed bag

The AI theme continues to stoke both hopes and doubts amongst investors. This week, Micron posted excellent results amid soaring memory-chip prices, while several fundraises were floated for OpenAI. The valuations discussed kept climbing through the week to the $830bn cited by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. On the flip side, the Blue Owl fund pulled out of financing a data center project in Michigan with Oracle, reinforcing doubts about its ability to make its AI pivot pay off.

Unemployment rises, inflation eases

In the United States, statistics delayed by the shutdown were finally published. In October and November, job creation held up fairly well (notably in the private sector), but unemployment continued to rise. At 4.6%, the unemployment rate is already above the Fed's year-end forecast. That has rekindled bets on rate cuts. What's more, on inflation, markets were pleasantly surprised. November inflation came in well below expectations. But beware: the good figures may owe more to statistical quirks than to a strong disinflation trend.

