Markets are entering September on a knife's edge. What looked like a routine correction in equities is mutating into a broader test of political will and fiscal credibility. Stocks on both sides of the Atlantic retreated again yesterday, with Europe's leading indices bleeding red and Wall Street registering a second day of losses. Yet it is not equity valuations that worry investors most, but the creeping unease in sovereign debt markets. From Paris to Washington, governments are confronting the arithmetic of rising yields and swollen deficits - and discovering that investor patience, like monetary policy, has its limits.

It could have been worse. US stocks fell for the second consecutive session yesterday, but ended the day at their highest level. Or rather, their lowest level, since the S&P 500 lost 0.7% at the end of trading. The healthcare and energy sectors, considered defensive, managed to stay afloat. Earlier in Europe, red was the colour of the day across the board. The London Stock Exchange saw the FTSE fall 0.87%, while the German DAX sank: its fifth session of decline in six days and a 2.3% plunge. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange was battered by profit-taking on technology and industrial stocks, the very ones that helped make the DAX one of the most prominent indices of 2025. The real estate sector also suffered greatly after the publication of slightly higher-than-expected inflation figures for August in the eurozone. This figure is not entirely insignificant because it raises some concerns about the evolution of ECB rates, even though investors had considered this issue to be anecdotal for several weeks. The Paris Stock Exchange limited its losses to 0.7%, thanks to HSBC's buy recommendations on LVMH and Kering.

As trouble always comes in packs, this surge in inflation has added to the headwinds surrounding government debt. France led the way with its political farce, forcing the French Ministry of Finance to offer higher yields than Greece, Portugal and Spain in order to lure investors and encourage them to buy public debt. But France is not alone. The United Kingdom, no stranger to budgetary crises in recent years, has found itself since yesterday with a 30-year debt whose yield has never reached such a level since the end of the 20th century. This is a clear warning ahead of the announcement of the next British budget.

And then there is the United States, with its $1.2 trillion in annual interest payments to service its $37 trillion debt. The debt issue is still causing anxiety among financiers there too. The yield on 30-year US bonds is flirting with 5% this morning, a level that is triggering the first level of alarm among specialists. Especially when the administration's ability to tame debt is increasingly dependent on changing factors. Axios raised a major paradox yesterday: in the spring, investors were afraid of tariffs because of their inflationary impact and their ability to disrupt global trade. In recent days, they have been almost afraid that the federal court's decision to cancel certain tariffs will reduce tax revenues and worsen the budgetary situation.

To tackle the debt, the Trump administration needs to increase external revenue (through import taxes, since it does not want to overtax Americans) and see interest rates fall. Independent budgetary oversight bodies estimate that a 10-year US yield of 3.25% is needed to prevent the aforementioned $1.2 trillion in annual interest from continuing to grow. That is roughly 100 points below this morning's price (4.267%). Consequently, anything that could stand in the way of Fed rate cuts, whether it be inflation or recalcitrant central bankers, is bad news for the financial markets. Even more so than usual, I mean.

Aside from brutal efforts to reduce spending, the success of Donald Trump's economic project, which, I would remind you, consists of reducing deficits while maintaining an economic development framework that is favourable to Americans, depends heavily on two factors. The ability of his administration to, on the one hand, squeeze the famous ‘trading partners' and, on the other hand, control monetary policy. This explains the White House's eagerness to make others pay and to mould the Federal Reserve to its ambitions, by sidelining troublemakers and dissenters. This overview helps us understand what is currently at stake and why we need to keep a close eye on the yields of various debt maturities. Indeed, any slip-up by a country under scrutiny, such as the United Kingdom, France and, even more so, the United States, could trigger a contagious wave of risk aversion.

The rise in gold and the decline in equities are two unmistakable signals. Without resorting to too much armchair divination, the political turmoil expected in France next week is sure to unsettle the debt market, which will once again turn to central banks for salvation. The ECB is due to announce its monetary policy decision on 11 September. But it is, of course, the Fed's decision on September 17 that will be the ultimate anchor for investors. A quarter-point rate cut is still predicted with nearly 90% certainty. But the market will be watching for signs of further easing to allay its fears about both the economy and debt: remember the figure of 3.25% on the 10-year US bond for the United States to regain control of its interest payments.

In Asia-Pacific, equity markets continue to decline. The Japanese stock market is down 0.9%, while Hong Kong and Shanghai are down around 0.6% and 1%, respectively. India is flat. South Korea and Taiwan are posting slight gains. Australia is suffering the most this morning. The ASX 200 is down 1.85%, weighed down by its banks, real estate, industrial and technology sectors. Australia's Q2 GDP came in slightly better than expected, but marks its weakest 12-month growth since the 1990s.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's Composite and Services PMI by Jibun Bank; China's Caixin Composite PMI; France, Germany, Eurozone, and UK Composite and Services PMIs; in the United States, durable goods orders, factory orders, and JOLTS job openings. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$3,529.8

: US$3,529.8 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$68.84

: US$68.84 United States 10 years : 4.25%

: 4.25% BITCOIN: US$110,718

