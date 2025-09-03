It could have been worse. US stocks fell for the second consecutive session yesterday, but ended the day at their highest level. Or rather, their lowest level, since the S&P 500 lost 0.7% at the end of trading. The healthcare and energy sectors, considered defensive, managed to stay afloat. Earlier in Europe, red was the colour of the day across the board. The London Stock Exchange saw the FTSE fall 0.87%, while the German DAX sank: its fifth session of decline in six days and a 2.3% plunge. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange was battered by profit-taking on technology and industrial stocks, the very ones that helped make the DAX one of the most prominent indices of 2025. The real estate sector also suffered greatly after the publication of slightly higher-than-expected inflation figures for August in the eurozone. This figure is not entirely insignificant because it raises some concerns about the evolution of ECB rates, even though investors had considered this issue to be anecdotal for several weeks. The Paris Stock Exchange limited its losses to 0.7%, thanks to HSBC's buy recommendations on LVMH and Kering.
As trouble always comes in packs, this surge in inflation has added to the headwinds surrounding government debt. France led the way with its political farce, forcing the French Ministry of Finance to offer higher yields than Greece, Portugal and Spain in order to lure investors and encourage them to buy public debt. But France is not alone. The United Kingdom, no stranger to budgetary crises in recent years, has found itself since yesterday with a 30-year debt whose yield has never reached such a level since the end of the 20th century. This is a clear warning ahead of the announcement of the next British budget.
And then there is the United States, with its $1.2 trillion in annual interest payments to service its $37 trillion debt. The debt issue is still causing anxiety among financiers there too. The yield on 30-year US bonds is flirting with 5% this morning, a level that is triggering the first level of alarm among specialists. Especially when the administration's ability to tame debt is increasingly dependent on changing factors. Axios raised a major paradox yesterday: in the spring, investors were afraid of tariffs because of their inflationary impact and their ability to disrupt global trade. In recent days, they have been almost afraid that the federal court's decision to cancel certain tariffs will reduce tax revenues and worsen the budgetary situation.
To tackle the debt, the Trump administration needs to increase external revenue (through import taxes, since it does not want to overtax Americans) and see interest rates fall. Independent budgetary oversight bodies estimate that a 10-year US yield of 3.25% is needed to prevent the aforementioned $1.2 trillion in annual interest from continuing to grow. That is roughly 100 points below this morning's price (4.267%). Consequently, anything that could stand in the way of Fed rate cuts, whether it be inflation or recalcitrant central bankers, is bad news for the financial markets. Even more so than usual, I mean.
Aside from brutal efforts to reduce spending, the success of Donald Trump's economic project, which, I would remind you, consists of reducing deficits while maintaining an economic development framework that is favourable to Americans, depends heavily on two factors. The ability of his administration to, on the one hand, squeeze the famous ‘trading partners' and, on the other hand, control monetary policy. This explains the White House's eagerness to make others pay and to mould the Federal Reserve to its ambitions, by sidelining troublemakers and dissenters. This overview helps us understand what is currently at stake and why we need to keep a close eye on the yields of various debt maturities. Indeed, any slip-up by a country under scrutiny, such as the United Kingdom, France and, even more so, the United States, could trigger a contagious wave of risk aversion.
The rise in gold and the decline in equities are two unmistakable signals. Without resorting to too much armchair divination, the political turmoil expected in France next week is sure to unsettle the debt market, which will once again turn to central banks for salvation. The ECB is due to announce its monetary policy decision on 11 September. But it is, of course, the Fed's decision on September 17 that will be the ultimate anchor for investors. A quarter-point rate cut is still predicted with nearly 90% certainty. But the market will be watching for signs of further easing to allay its fears about both the economy and debt: remember the figure of 3.25% on the 10-year US bond for the United States to regain control of its interest payments.
In Asia-Pacific, equity markets continue to decline. The Japanese stock market is down 0.9%, while Hong Kong and Shanghai are down around 0.6% and 1%, respectively. India is flat. South Korea and Taiwan are posting slight gains. Australia is suffering the most this morning. The ASX 200 is down 1.85%, weighed down by its banks, real estate, industrial and technology sectors. Australia's Q2 GDP came in slightly better than expected, but marks its weakest 12-month growth since the 1990s.
Today's economic highlights:
On today's agenda: Japan's Composite and Services PMI by Jibun Bank; China's Caixin Composite PMI; France, Germany, Eurozone, and UK Composite and Services PMIs; in the United States, durable goods orders, factory orders, and JOLTS job openings. See the full calendar here.
- GBP / USD: US$1.34
- Gold: US$3,529.8
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$68.84
- United States 10 years: 4.25%
- BITCOIN: US$110,718
In corporate news:
- BT Group has agreed to sell its Radianz business to TNS, enhancing its focus on core operations.
- Thames Water creditors have committed to a GBP20.5 billion investment plan to revitalize the struggling utility company.
- Nostrum Oil & Gas has defaulted on an interest payment, triggering an event of default.
- Critical Metals has appointed Ali Farid Khwaja as its new CEO and Chairman.
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has increased its merger offer for Mediobanca to EUR 13.5 billion, potentially jeopardizing Mediobanca's control.
- Swiss Life reported a 5% decline in net profit in the first half due to higher tax expenses, despite a 3% increase in profit from operations.
- Aegon has sold 12.5 million shares in A.S.R. for EUR 700 million, reducing its stake to 24%.
- Lufthansa pilots are preparing to strike over a pension benefits dispute.
- Canal+ has acquired a minority stake in the cinema company UGC.
- Netmore Group has partnered with Severn Trent to establish a network for one million smart water meters.
- Google must share search data with competitors following a US judge's ruling in an antitrust case.
- Kraft Heinz plans to split into two separate companies to revive growth and boost share value.
- OpenAI acquired product testing startup Statsig for $1.1 billion, appointing Vijaye Raji as CTO of Applications.
- Zscaler has projected its annual revenue to surpass Wall Street estimates.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Hill & Smith Plc: Investec maintains its add recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 2050 to GBX 2250.
- Domino's Pizza Group Plc: Investec downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from GBX 360 to GBX 220.
- Severn Trent Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 2612 to GBX 2596.
- Mondi Plc: ABSA Bank Limited maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from ZAR 312 to ZAR 276.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 1.60 to GBP 1.85.
- Burberry Group Plc: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 12.50 to GBP 13.60.
- Whitbread Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 3400 to GBX 3500.
- Pearson Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1515 to GBX 1490.
- Diversified Energy Company Plc: Johnson Rice maintains its accumulate recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 19.
- Gsk Plc: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 42.
- Bunzl Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 3050 to GBX 3100.