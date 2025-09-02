On Tuesday, gold reached a new all-time high, exceeding $3,500 per ounce, supported by the weak dollar and expectations of a Fed rate cut. The precious metal is thus continuing its upward trajectory amid economic and political uncertainty.

The spot price of gold hit a new all-time high this morning at $3,508.69. Since the beginning of the year, the precious metal has risen by 33%.

This peak was notably reached thanks to the prospect of a rate cut by the Fed. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the markets are now pricing in a 90% probability of a 25bp cut at the September 17 meeting. This scenario automatically increases the appeal of gold, which is a non-yielding asset. The lower rates are, the more attractive gold becomes.

The prospect of monetary easing has also weighed on the dollar, which is now trading at its lowest level in over a month against a basket of major currencies. This decline makes gold more affordable for international investors, further strengthening demand.

Since the beginning of the year, the dollar has depreciated by 9%, reflecting a relative loss of confidence in dollar-denominated assets. This downward pressure has been reinforced by Donald Trump's attacks on the US Federal Reserve.

For several months now, US President Donald Trump has been openly targeting the Fed and Jerome Powell for their refusal to lower interest rates, going so far as to denounce a costly renovation of the institution's headquarters in Washington. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated that the Fed must remain independent, while accusing the institution of multiple errors and defending the president's right to dismiss Governor Lisa Cook, who has been implicated in mortgage fraud.

Gold's strong performance is not a recent phenomenon. Over three years, the price of gold has doubled. This continuous rise is also fueled by purchases from central banks seeking to reduce their exposure to the dollar. While the pace of purchases has slowed somewhat in recent months, central banks remain significant net buyers. The share of gold in their reserves has even exceeded that of Treasuries for the first time since 1996.