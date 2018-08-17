theScore : Meet the Team – Stephen Baldwin

Who are you and what do you do at theScore?

My name is Stephen Baldwin and I'm a senior copy editor at theScore. Basically I look through content from all sports to make sure it's clear, easy to read, accurate, and compliant with our style rules.

How long have you been at theScore?

About four years now.

Describe the culture of theScore in one word?

Humble. We have a lot of talented people on the content team, but nobody takes themselves too seriously. You have to be proud of your work but also open to change and adjustments.

What was the main thing that drew you to working at theScore?

theScore is one of the most innovative media companies in Toronto for sure. A lot of my background was in print and I wanted to move into digital journalism, and this looked like the ideal place to do that. theScore seemed like a very forward-thinking company.

What do you most look forward to as theScore continues to develop, both in the immediate future and long term?

Seeing the company grow and evolve. It's great seeing a lot of the writers find their voice and produce work they're proud of. It's nice to be part of that process.

What's the best 'perk' of working for theScore?

It's a place that's open to experimentation. We change and adapt a lot faster than any other media company I've worked at. Here you can propose something and see the change within a week or within a day.

What qualities does a person need to work at theScore?

Again, not taking yourself too seriously. There's a balance of taking your work seriously but being open to growth and improvement. You can't come here thinking you know everything, you have to be open to growth and change.

Do you follow any particular sports/esports/team?

Mainly basketball and football and fighting (UFC). I grew up playing those sports. I'm a fan of all Toronto teams and the New England Patriots. I've been following the Patriots since the Drew Bledsoe days, I just want to make that clear. I'm also a longtime defender of Carmelo Anthony.

What are your favorite apps other than theScore?

I use Pocket religiously. Rover is useful for when I'm parking, too. And I use Ritual on almost a daily basis.

What is your motto or personal mantra?

'Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity/incompetence/ignorance.' (Hanlon's Razor) Essentially, we take many things personally that aren't personal at all.

What is one thing on your bucket list which you haven't achieved yet?

Gotta go with two. Write a book, run my own media company.

Stephen speaking to Fenner Dalley

Photo by Fenner Dalley