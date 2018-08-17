Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

theScore : Meet the Team – Stephen Baldwin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

Who are you and what do you do at theScore?
My name is Stephen Baldwin and I'm a senior copy editor at theScore. Basically I look through content from all sports to make sure it's clear, easy to read, accurate, and compliant with our style rules.

How long have you been at theScore?
About four years now.

Want to join theScore team? Check out the latest opportunities here!

Describe the culture of theScore in one word?
Humble. We have a lot of talented people on the content team, but nobody takes themselves too seriously. You have to be proud of your work but also open to change and adjustments.

What was the main thing that drew you to working at theScore?
theScore is one of the most innovative media companies in Toronto for sure. A lot of my background was in print and I wanted to move into digital journalism, and this looked like the ideal place to do that. theScore seemed like a very forward-thinking company.

What do you most look forward to as theScore continues to develop, both in the immediate future and long term?
Seeing the company grow and evolve. It's great seeing a lot of the writers find their voice and produce work they're proud of. It's nice to be part of that process.

What's the best 'perk' of working for theScore?
It's a place that's open to experimentation. We change and adapt a lot faster than any other media company I've worked at. Here you can propose something and see the change within a week or within a day.

What qualities does a person need to work at theScore?
Again, not taking yourself too seriously. There's a balance of taking your work seriously but being open to growth and improvement. You can't come here thinking you know everything, you have to be open to growth and change.

Do you follow any particular sports/esports/team?
Mainly basketball and football and fighting (UFC). I grew up playing those sports. I'm a fan of all Toronto teams and the New England Patriots. I've been following the Patriots since the Drew Bledsoe days, I just want to make that clear. I'm also a longtime defender of Carmelo Anthony.

What are your favorite apps other than theScore?
I use Pocket religiously. Rover is useful for when I'm parking, too. And I use Ritual on almost a daily basis.

What is your motto or personal mantra?
'Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity/incompetence/ignorance.' (Hanlon's Razor) Essentially, we take many things personally that aren't personal at all.

What is one thing on your bucket list which you haven't achieved yet?
Gotta go with two. Write a book, run my own media company.

Stephen speaking to Fenner Dalley

Photo by Fenner Dalley

Disclaimer

theScore Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 15:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:26pOGE ENERGY CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:26pGLOBAL ZEOLITES MARKET RESEARCH KEY PLAYERS, INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND FORECASTS TO 2018-2024 : Some of the prominent participants in the Global Zeolites Market are Arkema Group, BASF SE,  Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, KNT Group,  Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (CWK), Grace Catalysts Technologies, Interra Global Corporation,  Zeox Corporation and UOP LLC.
AQ
06:26pGlobal Service Delivery Automation Market 2018-2023 - Segmented by Type, Organization Size, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:26pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Pursues Chip Ambitions With Plans for China Plant -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:21pSTHREE : Purchase of own shares
PU
06:21pABERDEEN ASIAN INCOME FUND : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:21pMcorpCX Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
06:21pDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
PU
06:21pISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC : . Applauds the World Health Organization on Its Recommendation That Pure CBD Should Not Be Scheduled Within International Drug Control Conventions
AQ
06:21pMURRAY INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.