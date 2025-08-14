Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday in Alaska. Finding a lasting solution to the Ukrainian conflict seems almost illusory, given how divergent the interests are. Several scenarios exist, but none is obvious.

The US president, who dreams of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, would see a ceasefire in Ukraine as the culmination of a year already marked by several successful mediations. The prize will be awarded in early October, and the clock is ticking. Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, regrets not being invited to the talks, amid rumors of a territorial agreement. Indeed, Donald Trump has stated: "There will be exchanges of territory for the benefit of everyone."

Five regions in exchange for a ceasefire

The five regions that Russia wants to obtain in order to agree to a ceasefire (Source: Bloomberg)

Ukraine would then have to withdraw its troops from 9,000 km². Volodymyr Zelensky fears that abandoning Donbass would be the starting point for a future offensive. He regularly repeats that no territory will be ceded, but he has already raised the possibility: "No territorial issue can be separated from security guarantees." The same sentiment is echoed by NATO, which is considering territorial concessions, but only if accompanied by guarantees.

The possibility of an agreement is reminiscent of the Minsk negotiations in 2014 and 2015. If Volodymyr Zelensky were playing the president in a TV series and Donald Trump were the host of a reality show, Vladimir Putin would be well aware of the events of that time.

Minsk, a weak agreement

Signed in 2015, 'Minsk II' did not prevent the fighting from continuing: half of the 14,000 people killed in the conflict died after it was signed. In 2024, Vladislav Surkov, Putin's former adviser in 2014, acknowledged that the agreement had "legitimized the first partition of Ukraine."

A new weak agreement today could have a similar effect with the 2022 invasion and fuel the Kremlin's future ambitions.

At the time, Moscow hid behind Ukrainian "separatists," which fueled ambiguity. The Minsk agreement did not impose any direct obligations on Russia. Article 10, for example, stipulates the "withdrawal of all armed formations, military equipment and foreign mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine," but makes no explicit reference to Russian military units or proxy troops stationed in Ukraine.

Moscow sought to detach the occupied territories from Kiev's control by granting them a status close to autonomy. The agreements only referred to "decentralization," yet the Russian government has repeatedly spoken publicly of an "autonomous status" for Donbass.

For Kiev, this was a temporary measure, but for Moscow, it was a way of freezing the situation and gaining political leverage on Ukrainian soil.

Ukraine wanted the local elections, scheduled under the terms of the agreement, to be supervised by its central authority, while the separatists demanded that they be organized alone. Russia maintained a permanent ambiguity, sticking to its obstructionist line.

A risk of repetition

It is said that a good compromise satisfies no one. For Moscow, the aim would be to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and to obtain at least the cession of the conquered territories. Kiev, for its part, refuses any territorial losses and demands Western security guarantees, more or less equivalent to Article 5 of the NATO charter, which states that an attack against one member is an attack against all.

Added to this is Donald Trump, a weapon that can quickly turn against you. If he considers Putin too uncompromising, he can threaten sanctions and increase military aid to Ukraine; if he targets Zelensky, he can brandish the usual threats, such as ending intelligence sharing and arms deliveries.

Even with a ceasefire, some stakeholders would welcome a short-term victory, but Ukraine could remain trapped by Russian maneuvers, as it was after Minsk.

See you on Friday

While many have enjoyed drawing parallels between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, their negotiating methods are diametrically opposed. In a book based on a biography of former Foreign Minister Yevgeny Primakov, one of the most influential figures in understanding post-Soviet Russian geopolitics, we discover the "Gromyko doctrine," named after a 20th-century Russian diplomat.

Here is an excerpt that summarizes this doctrine: "First, demand the maximum and don't be ashamed to exaggerate your demands. Demand even what has never belonged to you. Second, issue ultimatums. Threaten war, don't spare threats, then offer negotiations as a way out of the situation: there will always be people in the West who will take the bait. Third, once talks are underway, don't give an inch. Your interlocutors will eventually offer you part of what you asked for. But even then, don't sign: push for more, and they will accept. When you have obtained half or two-thirds of what did not belong to you, you can consider yourself a diplomat."

François Hollande, who led the negotiations in Minsk alongside Angela Merkel, recalls the negotiations with Vladimir Putin: "The Russian method of negotiation is that it should last a long time but not much should happen," he said. "But in the end, he always offered an opening—mediation, another meeting, a working group—so that the other side could say, 'See, Putin has changed a little.'"

On the other side, John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, talks about the US president: "He rarely does any preparatory work." In addition, the president has prioritized loyalty over competence in appointing his aides. The National Security Council (NSC), which is responsible for coordinating the contributions of all government agencies, usually led the preparations for summits. According to the Financial Times, a senior US official said: "My understanding is that the traditional Washington foreign policy process led by the NSC has largely collapsed in this administration."

The history of the Minsk agreements reminds us that a poorly constructed compromise can, far from resolving a conflict, pave the way for the next one. The Alaska summit carries this risk.