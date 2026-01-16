Thermador Groupe reported nearly stable revenue (-0.4%) at €501.7 million for the 2025 fiscal year, but this reflects a 2.9% decline on a like-for-like basis, with the estimated impact of sales price changes at -1.4%.
In the fourth quarter alone, the distributor of equipment for fluid circulation in buildings and industry recorded revenue of €118.7 million, representing a 4.7% increase in total figures but a 1.7% decrease on a like-for-like basis.
This like-for-like decline marks a deterioration in trend compared to the 2.2% growth in the previous quarter, yet it is a clear improvement over the 8.8% drop seen in the first three months of the year.
Thermador Groupe specializes in the distribution of materials for the circulation of fluids in the building, public works and industry sectors. Net sales break down by product family as follows:
- fluid circuits in the building (42.9%): heating, domestic hot water and ventilation;
- fluid circuits in industry (25.6%): manual and motorized valves, fittings, etc.;
- domestic pumps (17%): watering, swimming pools, lifting, etc.;
- large tools for DIY, professionals and industry (8%): air compressors, generators and welding machines;
- pipes for public works (6.5%): plastic pipes for wet and dry networks.
Customers are specialized wholesalers, DIY and food superstores, web-merchants, marketplaces and major players in the construction and public works markets.
France accounts for 81.6% of net sales.
