Thermador Posts Nearly Stable Revenue in 2025

Thermador Groupe reported nearly stable revenue (-0.4%) at €501.7 million for the 2025 fiscal year, but this reflects a 2.9% decline on a like-for-like basis, with the estimated impact of sales price changes at -1.4%.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/16/2026 at 02:12 am EST

In the fourth quarter alone, the distributor of equipment for fluid circulation in buildings and industry recorded revenue of €118.7 million, representing a 4.7% increase in total figures but a 1.7% decrease on a like-for-like basis.



This like-for-like decline marks a deterioration in trend compared to the 2.2% growth in the previous quarter, yet it is a clear improvement over the 8.8% drop seen in the first three months of the year.