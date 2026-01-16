In the fourth quarter alone, the distributor of equipment for fluid circulation in buildings and industry recorded revenue of €118.7 million, representing a 4.7% increase in total figures but a 1.7% decrease on a like-for-like basis.

This like-for-like decline marks a deterioration in trend compared to the 2.2% growth in the previous quarter, yet it is a clear improvement over the 8.8% drop seen in the first three months of the year.