French investors know their national champions by heart… But some are unaware of their American equivalents - which are often giants in their own industries.

In this article, we will not dwell on the most obvious comparisons. The aim is rather to shine a spotlight on companies that are less well known in Europe, but which clearly dominate their markets.

You might think of the usual pairings: Safran and GE Aerospace, Capgemini and Accenture, Dassault Aviation and Lockheed Martin, Airbus and Boeing, or again Carrefour and Walmart. But let's go further.



Pernod-Ricard / Brown-Forman





These two spirits specialists have a diversified portfolio and a global presence. Pernod Ricard stands out, thanks to a more balanced offering, with flagship brands across several categories. By contrast, Brown-Forman remains heavily dependent on its domestic market (nearly 50% of revenue) and, above all, on its emblematic brand Jack Daniel's, which generates most of its income.

For a defensive, and moreover profitable, sector, the segment's performance over five years has been very disappointing, with a 65% drop for Brown-Forman and 51% for the French group. Even though the share is trading around its 2013 levels, the US company remains a cash machine, able to raise its dividend non-stop for 42 years. With an historically low valuation, management is reassuring its long-standing shareholders by announcing a $400m share buyback program.

Schneider / Eaton Corporation





The term "little-known" may not really apply to Eaton Corp., which ranks among the 100 largest companies in the S&P 500. The stock can also be held via a PEA.

Both these players are direct competitors in the electrical distribution market. While both are having a rather lacklustre 2025, their three-year performance remains remarkable.

When talking about investing in AI, people mention hardware (semiconductors), software (cloud, applications) but also energy. Global electricity consumption is expected to rise by 60% over the next 15 years, according to Schneider Electric's CEO Olivier Blum. Energy management solutions are therefore essential.

These two groups supply the 'hyper-scalers', those investing in huge data centers. They are seen as ultra-reliable and are therefore preferred suppliers for large-scale projects. In just a few years, both have gone from being equipment suppliers to genuine energy technology players.

L'Oréal / Estée Lauder





These two do not look each other in the eye. The luxury division of L'Oréal, driven by Lancôme and YSL Beauty, on its own generates revenue equivalent to that of the whole of Estée Lauder, even though the latter is positioned exclusively in the premium segment.

The stockmarket dynamics are also different for these two global cosmetics giants. One has seen a third of its market value wiped out in three years, while the French group keeps growing its profits with almost religious regularity.

Estée Lauder can nonetheless be seen as an interesting alternative, by nature more aggressive, with all the drawbacks that implies.

Estée Lauder, carried by brands such as La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, The Ordinary and Tom Ford Beauty, is the only pure-play in the premium beauty segment on the stock market. Thanks to this unique positioning, the group still enjoys a stellar valuation.

Its brands enjoy undeniable pricing power and are capable of delivering their best at the top of the cycle. In 2019, with revenue at roughly the same level, EstÃ©e Lauder generated operating profit twice as high as in fiscal 2024. Tourism trends, and above all Chinese consumer spending, are far less buoyant, and the impact on margins has been felt.

Trigano/Thor Industries





Trigano dominates the European market. Thor, the global one. The recreational vehicle sector (motorhomes, caravans, camper vans) has all too rarely enjoyed the market's favor since the end of the monetary euphoria on both sides of the Atlantic. The blame lies with the cyclical nature of the business and a very limited long-term view of earnings.

Thor Industries entered into competition with Trigano on the European market in 2017 with the acquisition of German group Hymer. The American company, long focused on its domestic market, is now a global player, well positioned to benefit fully from the sector's long-term growth.

While Trigano has flexed its muscles in a fragmented European market, Thor Industries benefits from a consolidated market that is also culturally more inclined towards this form of travel. More broadly, young people in search of freedom are increasingly embracing van life, and the growing number of healthy seniors, often with solid purchasing power, should ensure bright prospects for the sector.

But these promising prospects will not prevent bumps in the road. Both stocks are currently trading at relatively high valuation levels. Better long-term opportunities will probably emerge when the market temporarily turns away from this type of stock.

Air Liquide / Linde plc





Air Liquide and Linde are the two global heavyweights in industrial gases, a wide range of gases essential to sectors such as industry, healthcare, energy and electronics. A third player, Air Products and Chemicals, rounds out this leading trio. Like the French group, it has its roots in Germany, during the Second Industrial Revolution and the development of air liquefaction processes. It was once the largest stock on the German market, but today is listed only in New York.

Their market, which is very mature and concentrated, limits growth prospects, with acquisitions closely monitored. The strong visibility on revenues also justifies a high valuation premium, which helps support the share price.

In this context, growth relies mainly on operational improvement. From this standpoint, Air Liquide has greater room for progress, particularly thanks to its ?Advance' plan, launched in 2023. Opposite it, Linde posts impressive profitability underpinned by its well-known operational discipline.

Air Liquide is often described as a quiet, diversified powerhouse. This status is explained in particular by its strong ties with French shareholders, its generous payout policy (+50% of profits) and its lighter long-term liabilities. The group is committed to this reputation, as a loyalty bonus is available to its shareholders.

This article aimed to open the door to alternative models or different dynamics from the stocks we are more familiar with. Only five pairs have been presented here, but other comparisons would be worth exploring. A second instalment could follow soon.