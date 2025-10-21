The serious business begins with quarterly results, with L'Oréal, Netflix, Coca-Cola and Philip Morris on the agenda. Indices are at or near their peak, while investors remain convinced that the current points of friction will be ironed out without hindering the progress of equities.

The equity markets quickly regained their invincibility after testing the solidity of their upward momentum twice in ten days. The first warning shot came on Friday 10 October, when the atmosphere between the United States and China deteriorated once again. The second came last Thursday, when tensions rose a notch as the US credit market began to deteriorate. By the end of yesterday's trading session, the double dip had almost been erased.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at 6,735 points after a robust 1.1% rise. It is only 18 points away from matching the record set on 8 October. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 1% to reach 572 points. This is just 2 points below the peak also set on 8 October. Cyclical stocks are back in the spotlight, while technology continues to catch the eye of investors.

This is probably the time to bring out the refrain about complacency, the one that makes you look like a wise man in the face of the usual extremists, the market collapsologists and the finance cornucopians.

Investors must be optimistic but not complacent. True optimism is not about ignoring crises, but living with the certainty that they are an integral part of progress. This is not my own idea, but that of Morgan Housel, an American who has written extensively on market psychology without resorting to the syrupy and dismaying quotes of financial influencers. Housel writes, in essence, that complacent people believe that everything will be fine, all the time. Optimists, on the other hand, know that the odds of a favourable outcome are on their side in the long run, and also know that there will be setbacks along the way. Setbacks and detours are the price of moving forward and a form of learning tax. This is what makes optimists more effective in the long run than complacent people, because they adapt and manage their risk.

Perhaps this is why we are seeing stocks and gold rise simultaneously at the moment. Optimists do not want to miss out on the trickle-down effect of investment in AI, but they are not complacent enough to put all their eggs in the same risky basket. It's less spectacular than those who shout ‘I told you so’ after being wrong 90% of the time over the last 20 years. Or those who proclaim themselves investment geniuses after six months on the markets and whose pieces we will be picking up in the near future. But it's devilishly effective.

The market, i.e. investors, has four central assumptions.

The market believes that the United States and China will find a compromise in their trade standoff. The agreement will probably be as solid as a startup's first business plan, but it will give the illusion that the trade machine will continue to run. Obviously, a clash between the two powers would cause a severe backlash for equities, but that is not the baseline assumption.

The market also believes that the Democrats and Republicans will eventually find a way out of the current budget impasse. Again, the agreement will be fragile, but it will be there. Kevin Hassett, economic adviser to the White House, said yesterday that an agreement could be reached by the end of the week.

Thirdly, the market believes that the Fed will cut rates twice more in the coming weeks, including at its next meeting on 29 October. There is considerable disagreement about the trajectory in 2026, but a clear consensus is emerging for 2025.

Finally, the market believes that the quarterly earnings season, which is in full swing from today, will support the continued rise. The pace will accelerate today, particularly in the United States, with many iconic companies reporting.

On the macro agenda, there is still not much coming out of the United States, apart from a speech by central banker Christopher Waller. ECB President Christine Lagarde will also take the podium early this afternoon. On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine should give up certain territories and make peace with Russia, in a rather abrupt about-turn from his previous position. At the same time, he has sealed a deal on rare earths with Australia, the main source of strategic metals.

In Asia-Pacific, the markets have no intention of falling. Japan and Australia are up 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively. South Korea and Taiwan are up 0.2%, while mainland China and Hong Kong are up 1% or more. India is content with a 0.5% increase. European leading indicators are slightly bullish, even if Wall Street futures are a little hesitant.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: the real export figures in Switzerland will be released. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.34

: US$1.34 Gold : US$4,326.16

: US$4,326.16 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$61.13

: US$61.13 United States 10 years : 3.99%

: 3.99% BITCOIN: US$107,988

In corporate news:

HSBC appoints David Lindberg as CEO for its UK operations.

appoints David Lindberg as CEO for its UK operations. Alstom completes a major train modernization project in the UK.

completes a major train modernization project in the UK. Stellantis CEO discusses EU regulations with Italian unions, advocating for lenient emissions rules.

CEO discusses EU regulations with Italian unions, advocating for lenient emissions rules. Quadient and Evri expand partnership to enhance delivery services.

and Evri expand partnership to enhance delivery services. Husqvarna plans to close Brastad factory after Q3 earnings miss expectations.

plans to close Brastad factory after Q3 earnings miss expectations. Fabege surpasses Q3 2025 expectations with strong property management profit.

surpasses Q3 2025 expectations with strong property management profit. Ratos sees improved EBITA and EBITDA margins despite lower Q3 2025 revenue.

sees improved EBITA and EBITDA margins despite lower Q3 2025 revenue. Amazon experiences significant disruptions due to cloud services outage.

experiences significant disruptions due to cloud services outage. Tesla faces opposition from proxy firms on Musk's $1 trillion compensation package.

faces opposition from proxy firms on Musk's $1 trillion compensation package. Apple valuation surges to $3.91 trillion amid strong iPhone 17 sales.

valuation surges to $3.91 trillion amid strong iPhone 17 sales. Kenvue urges FDA to reject autism warning label for Tylenol.

urges FDA to reject autism warning label for Tylenol. Fluor Corporation sees stake acquisition by activist investor Starboard Value.

