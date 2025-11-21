Published on 11/21/2025 at 04:39 am EST

During the Board of Directors meeting of Laboratoires Boiron held on November 19, 2025, Thierry Boiron informed the Board of his decision to end his term as Deputy CEO, effective December 31, 2025.

Thierry Boiron will continue to support the company as Chairman of Boiron Developpement, a role he currently holds, and will also remain a Board Member of Boiron SA.

Pascal Houdayer, CEO of Laboratoires Boiron, reaffirmed his commitment to continue implementing the development and transformation strategy launched since he assumed office.