Thierry Mirville appointed Chief Financial Officer of Vinci
In a brief statement, Vinci announced the appointment of Thierry Mirville as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1st. He succeeds Christian Labeyrie, who is set to retire at the end of this year.
Thierry Mirville has served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and a member of Vinci's Executive Committee since October 1st, 2025, following his 2021 appointment as CFO of Vinci Construction, the division encompassing construction and roadworks activities.
He began his professional career in 1991 at GTIE (a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale des Eaux, which became a Vinci subsidiary in 1997 and was renamed Vinci Energies in 2002). In 2018, he joined Vinci SA to head the Treasury, Financing, and Tax departments.
VINCI is the world leader in construction, concessions and related services. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- design and construction of infrastructure (42.8%; VINCI Construction): primarily in the fields of building, civil engineering and hydraulics. In addition, the group is developing a business in the construction, renovation and maintenance of transport infrastructure (roads, freeways and railroads; Eurovia), in the production of aggregates (No. 1 in France) and in urban development;
- design, execution, and maintenance of energy and telecom infrastructures (39.4%; VINCI Energies and Cobra IS);
- sub-contracted infrastructure management (16.3%; VINCI Concessions): primarily managing roads and highways (mainly through Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Cofiroute), parking areas, airport activities;
- other (1.5%): primarily property development (residential properties, business properties, managed residences and property services).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (41.3%), the United Kingdom (9.9%), Germany (8.7%), Spain (5.1%), Europe (14.6%), North America (7.3%), Central and South America (5.8%), Africa (2.3%) and other (5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.