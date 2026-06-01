Thierry Mirville appointed Chief Financial Officer of Vinci

In a brief statement, Vinci announced the appointment of Thierry Mirville as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1st. He succeeds Christian Labeyrie, who is set to retire at the end of this year.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/01/2026 at 03:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Thierry Mirville has served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and a member of Vinci's Executive Committee since October 1st, 2025, following his 2021 appointment as CFO of Vinci Construction, the division encompassing construction and roadworks activities.



He began his professional career in 1991 at GTIE (a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale des Eaux, which became a Vinci subsidiary in 1997 and was renamed Vinci Energies in 2002). In 2018, he joined Vinci SA to head the Treasury, Financing, and Tax departments.