Pinterest shares fell 20% after releasing its Q3 results, with the outlook leaving no room for enthusiasm.

Pinterest is a visual search and discovery platform. It enables users to explore, save, and organize ideas through images and videos.

Listed on the stockmarket in 2019, the company has benefited from strong growth: revenue has almost quintupled in seven years and the company was profitable last year. At first glance, shareholders should therefore remain confident, maybe...

However, competition is intensifying. Online advertising giants (including Meta, Amazon, Alphabet, TikTok, and Reddit) are taking up more and more space, with Pinterest struggling to keep up with their growth rates. At the same time, advertising budgets are shrinking. Companies are facing rising costs and customs duties. They are focusing their expenditure on the most popular platforms, those with the largest audience and powerful artificial intelligence tools. Pinterest therefore remains a minor player in the digital advertising market, with around a 1% market share in the US. Its advertiser base is limited and its dependence on Chinese and American home decor brands is hampering its expansion. Major Chinese retailers such as Temu and Shein are feeling the impact of the end of the "de minimis" exemption, which allowed them to avoid customs duties on small shipments.

In Q3, Pinterest still saw its revenue grow by 17% to $1.05bn. Growth remains solid and is expected to continue to be in double digits over the coming quarters. The number of monthly active users continues to increase, now exceeding 600 million. However, analysts are concerned that new users cannot be monetized at the same rate as existing ones. Engagement may be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence content and large language models. Unlike Meta, Pinterest has not yet been able to improve its advertising prices using these technologies.

The launch of a voice assistant could offer Pinterest a way to differentiate itself from OpenAI. However, this project will require significant investment and time before it yields tangible results. For now, the stock's valuation remains high. Today's decline is a reminder that at such levels, the market does not tolerate disappointment.





