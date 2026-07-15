Thinking Machines unveils Inkling, an open model to take on Chinese players

Thinking Machines introduced Inkling, its first open-weights artificial intelligence model, aiming to offer a Western alternative to the open models developed in China. Founded by former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, the start-up is making available a 975 billion-parameter model that users can download, run, and customize. Inkling is accessible via the Tinker platform as well as on other tools aimed at developers.

This launch comes as the Western open-model ecosystem has lost ground to Chinese labs, particularly after Meta refocused on proprietary models. Many companies have therefore turned to solutions such as Alibaba's Qwen, viewed as strong performers and less expensive. Thinking Machines aims to respond to this shift by offering a large-scale open model capable of competing with the market's leading benchmarks.



According to tests published by the company, Inkling delivers competitive performance against proprietary models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, as well as the leading open models. While it still generally trails the best options available, it stands out on tasks involving AI agents, a fast-growing area that could support adoption among developers and businesses.