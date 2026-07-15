Thinking Machines unveils Inkling, an open model to take on Chinese players
Thinking Machines introduced Inkling, its first open-weights artificial intelligence model, aiming to offer a Western alternative to the open models developed in China. Founded by former OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati, the start-up is making available a 975 billion-parameter model that users can download, run, and customize. Inkling is accessible via the Tinker platform as well as on other tools aimed at developers.
This launch comes as the Western open-model ecosystem has lost ground to Chinese labs, particularly after Meta refocused on proprietary models. Many companies have therefore turned to solutions such as Alibaba's Qwen, viewed as strong performers and less expensive. Thinking Machines aims to respond to this shift by offering a large-scale open model capable of competing with the market's leading benchmarks.
According to tests published by the company, Inkling delivers competitive performance against proprietary models from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, as well as the leading open models. While it still generally trails the best options available, it stands out on tasks involving AI agents, a fast-growing area that could support adoption among developers and businesses.
Alphabet Inc. is a holding company organized around 6 areas of activities:
- operation of a web-based search engine (Google). Additionally, the group runs a video hosting and broadcasting site (YouTube) as well as a free on-line messaging service (Gmail);
- development and production of home automation solutions (Nest Labs): Wi-Fi networks synchronized with the control programs for thermostats, smoke detectors and security systems;
- research and development into biotechnology (Calico): dedicated to treating aging and degenerative diseases;
- research into artificial intelligence (Google X);
- investment services: management of an investment fund devoted to young businesses that operate in the new technology sector (Google Ventures) and an investment fund intended for already developed companies (Google Capital);
- operation of a fiber optic internet access network infrastructure (Google Fiber).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (47.6%), Americas (6%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (29.6%) and Asia-Pacific (16.8%).
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