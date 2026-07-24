Monday, July 20, 2026
- The job of disappointing people starts the moment you walk into 10 Downing Street (Bloomberg)
- Baby boomers were supposed to downsize. They're buying bigger homes (Wall Street Journal) ❤️
- The Fed's new boss is staying tight-lipped. That could rattle markets. (Financial Times)
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- The World Cup was dominated by stars. Then Spain blew up the script. (New York Times)
- Everyday investors are ditching the Magnificent Seven for new AI darlings. (Wall Street Journal)
- Inside the House Democrats' pivot against Israel (Axios)
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
- The Gulf country that has become Iran's easiest target (Financial Times)
- Prediction markets are giving rise to a new kind of insider trading (Bloomberg)
- Something weird is happening beneath the stock market's surface (Wall Street Journal)
- America first, soccer second (Politico)
Thursday, July 23, 2026
- Google used to be a lifeline for publishers. Now some are considering cutting ties (Wall Street Journal)
- Japan is stunned by the prime minister's punishing sleep schedule (New York Times) ❤️
- Pete Hegseth, you call that a pull-up? (The Atlantic) ❤️
Friday, July 24, 2026
- What will Paris bankers do without tax breaks? (Bloomberg)
- AI's alarming new ability: escaping the test lab (Axios) ❤️
- Why Jordan hosts U.S. troops, even as it becomes a target (New York Times)
- When bears sow chaos in town (Wall Street Journal) ❤️
- Should you be afraid of Elon Musk? (The Economist)
- Pakistan's strongman (Financial Times)