Monday, June 29, 2026
- In 2026, the stocks that generate profits are not necessarily the ones posting the biggest gains (FT Alphaville).
- The $4.4tn question(Behind the balance sheet).
- Will AI push interest rates lower?(The Economist).
- A list of apps that replace mainstream apps(Sheet.Works).
- China has caught up with Anthropic on cybersecurity(Wall Street Journal).
- This industrial revolution is not like the last one(Foreign Policy).
- The overlooked reason Europe doesn't have air conditioning(The Atlantic).
- What is 'AI distillation', and why is it worrying the industry?(Bloomberg).
Tuesday, June 30, 2026
- Susquehanna says it lost millions because of mysterious traders(Bloomberg).
- How AI will transform us(Noéma).
- I found Jesus at a drone show(Wired).
- Why can't India's government build a decent website?(The Economist).
- The 13bn years that led to us: a cosmological timelapse(Aeon).
- NASA's X-59 'Frankenjet' tests supersonic flight without a sonic boom(Ars Technica).
- Did Marcel Duchamp ruin art?(The Atlantic).
- The secret mission of the world's strangest regime in Trump's backyard(Politico).
Wednesday, July 1 st, 2026
- What humanistic psychology can teach us about European stock markets(Financial Times).
- How Hunter Biden conquered the internet(Wired).
- Unreadable advantages(Aeon).
- Trump now 'hates' his own trade deal, but he will struggle to kill it(Politico).
- America needs more weapons, JPMorgan wants to add its firepower(Wall Street Journal).
Thursday, July 2, 2026
- The SEC probes suspected insider trading that may have cost Susquehanna dearly(Bloomberg).
- Meeting Jordan Bardella, France's possible president(The Economist).
- 'Let's destroy the internet'(Intelligencer).
- Uniqlo's plan to dominate fashion(Financial Times).
- The Fed Is Taking Away the Market's Map (MarketScreener).
Friday, July 3, 2026
- Why is everyone suddenly talking about 'universal basic capital'? (The Atlantic).
- A fundamental flaw in prediction markets (Klement on Investing).
- Medieval-style fortifications are making a comeback in the Sahel (The Economist).
- What are the actual rules on insider betting? (FT Alphaville).
- Why the tech sector can't cope with the AI backlash wave (Platformer).
- The heat wave that pushed the United States to allow shorts (National Geographic).
- Who speaks for the Fed? Certainly not Kevin Warsh (Politico).
- 210 stories of historic hotels (Sheet.works).