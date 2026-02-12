It is now fueling a significant portion of Thomson Reuters' revenue. However, the climb isn't without obstacles to overcome, with digital segments booming and traditional print fading, Thomson Reuters faces a new breed of agile competitors and market volatility.

Published on 02/12/2026 at 04:43 am EST - Modified on 02/12/2026 at 05:46 am EST

Thomson Reuters has been trying hard to ditch its info-provider reputation to become a tech powerhouse. The world of law, tax and accounting is moving fast, and Thomson Reuters is right in the middle of it, helping pros add more value to clients.

Their big move? The “AI everywhere" playbook.

Thomson Reuters kicked things off in 2023 by dropping CoCounsel—an AI assistant that acts as a central hub for professionals in law, tax, and accounting. for lawyers and never looked back. By 2024, they went full "beast mode" with a $200m (USD throughout) AI bet, bringing GenAI to tax pros via Checkpoint Edge.

Late 2025 was all about the "Agentic AI" pivot—moving from hype to heavy lifting. Now, Westlaw Advantage handles deep research, while ONESOURCE uses AI to crush complex global trade and tax classifications for big corps. So much so, AI-enabled products represented 28% of the company’s annualized contract value by FY25.

The AI play

This aggressive push into AI to fuel the change is reflected in their revenue streams. For FY 25, the company’s total revenue climbed 3% to $7.48bn, up from $7.26bn in FY 24. Their adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $2.94bn from last year's $2.78bn, showing they're definitely keeping that upward momentum going.

Thomson Reuters just dropped their Q4 25 numbers: Total revenue hit $2.01bn, up 5% from the $1.91bn in Q4 24. Profit-wise, adjusted EBITDA rose to $777m, up 8% from $718m. Free cash flow was the highlight, however, jumping 38% from Q4 24 ($425m) to $581m.

The Tax & Accounting segment was a high performer over the quarter, posting 11% organic growth to $414m. However, the Global Print segment continued to fall, down 6% to $151m.

Reuters News saw a 5% organic rise to $202m, with a chunk of these dollars coming from licensing stories to AI companies and getting more cash from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) news deal.

Betting on the bot

Thomson Reuters can’t simply ride on the coattails of AI hype. Even though the company has pivoted to an "AI-first" model, its investors still need to be pacified ATM. The launch of Anthropic's new Claude Cowork tool is putting serious pressure on the company, triggering a significant sell-off in the stock that saw it slump over 15% on February 3, 2026.

This marked the company's largest one-day drop on record. For context, the stock has experienced a catastrophic 52.62% decline over the past year. However, in some comforting news, the company is still a heavyweight with a market cap of $40.49bn.

Thomson Reuters shares are currently trading at around $91.77. Experts have an average 12-month target price of $142.43, with some (optimistic) high-end estimates reaching $210—a potential 41% return. Regarding dividends, things are looking up: the yield is projected to climb from 2.84% in FY26 to 3.01% in FY27.

Analysts are confident in Thomson Reuters' long-term AI-driven revenue growth: indeed, 14 out of the 16 who track the stock have “Buy” ratings.

The AI gamble

Thomson Reuters’ pivot to an AI-first model carries significant strategic risk. If their $200m generative AI bet fails to deliver ROI, the stock’s premium valuation may suffer. Operational hurdles involve the complex integration of aggressive M&A, while Legal risks center on evolving AI regulations and potential copyright disputes.

More recently, Altruist Corp.'s launch of an AI tax tool is another instance of AI-driven risks for Thomson Reuters. Altruist’s tool is specifically targeting the high-margin advisory segment, potentially undercutting the premium pricing Thomson Reuters commands for its professional-grade ecosystems.