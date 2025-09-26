Investors have been seriously ambivalent about the world's leading motorhome manufacturer since its expansion into Europe through the acquisition of Germany's Erwin Hymer.

In the fall of 2025, the share price is roughly the same as when the transaction was announced seven years earlier. Despite its reputable management, track record of excellent profitability, and a consolidated oligopoly - or even duopoly - in many markets, for a long time Thor Industries has been valued on the stockmarket at a single-digit multiple of its profits.

Over the past five years, the stock has fluctuated between a technical floor of $80 and a ceiling of $120 per share. This has undoubtedly been a boon for many traders. For longer-term investors, however, persistent fears of recession and the sensitivity of sales to the health of the US consumer may be a deterrent.

Two years ago, we noted that Thor's sales had suddenly plunged 44% in the space of nine months. See Thor Industries: Surprises the market.

It is true that, at the operational level, the gains since the acquisition of Erwin Hymer have been fairly modest overall. Growth has been disappointing, despite a peak of euphoria during the pandemic, with revenue in 2025 at $9.58bn, compared with $8.3bn seven years earlier; it is also declining for the third consecutive year.

Performance has been particularly disappointing in Europe over the past twelve months, with new vehicle deliveries falling almost 20%, revenue down by 10%, and pre-tax profit in the segment down by 56%. This contrasts with the relatively strong performance of operations in North America.

Cash profit—the amount that can be distributed to shareholders, also known as free cash flow—was $455m this year, compared with $329m in 2018. Again, gains were limited. However, it should be noted that since then, profits have been redirected primarily toward debt reduction, allowing the group to return to its traditional strong balance sheet, with almost no net debt; dividends and share buybacks have also increased.

With a market capitalization of $5.8bn and negligible debt, Thor is now trading at almost 13x its free cash flow—higher than its accounting profit, which is still penalized by amortization related to the acquisition of Erwin Hymer. This reflects a certain renewed optimism in the market; undoubtedly, more than one trader is watching for a possible new dip below the threshold of 10x free cash flow to consider entering the market.

One attractive feature of Thor's business model is its ability to adjust its production capacity to demand. The manufacture of recreational vehicles is in fact a simple assembly process rather than a heavy industrial activity. This allows the group to navigate through economic cycles with minimal damage. This explains why it has never posted a loss in its history.