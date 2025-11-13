JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows: - urban furniture (50.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 629,737 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2024), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals; - transportation vehicles and terminals (35.3%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 157 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2024, the group sold 340,848 advertising surfaces; - traditional and lighted billboards (13.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 121,226 advertising surfaces marketed. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.7%), the United Kingdom (11%), Europe (29.4%), Asia/Pacific (21.1%), North America (7.7%) and other (13.1%).