JCDecaux announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux UK has won three awards at the Media Leader Awards, including Media Owner of the Year, Media Owner Leader of the Year and the Grand Prix Media Leader Award.

"These awards highlight the innovation and leadership of JCDecaux, the UK's number one outdoor advertising company, as well as the digital performance of outdoor advertising," the French group said.

The Grand Prix Media Leader Award was jointly awarded to Chris Collins and Dallas Wiles, co-CEOs of JCDecaux UK, selected from a wide range of winners from companies such as OMD UK, Vodafone, Just Eat, and Seedtag.