JCDecaux announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux UK has won three awards at the Media Leader Awards, including Media Owner of the Year, Media Owner Leader of the Year and the Grand Prix Media Leader Award.
"These awards highlight the innovation and leadership of JCDecaux, the UK's number one outdoor advertising company, as well as the digital performance of outdoor advertising," the French group said.
The Grand Prix Media Leader Award was jointly awarded to Chris Collins and Dallas Wiles, co-CEOs of JCDecaux UK, selected from a wide range of winners from companies such as OMD UK, Vodafone, Just Eat, and Seedtag.
JCDECAUX SE is No. 1 in the world for outdoor communication. Net sales break down by type of surface as follows:
- urban furniture (50.8%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in malls and on urban furniture bus shelters, automated public toilets, newspaper kiosks, signboards, etc.; 629,737 advertising surfaces marketed at the end of 2024), sale, leasing, and maintenance of urban furnishings. The group is also No. 1 worldwide for self-service bicycle rentals;
- transportation vehicles and terminals (35.3%; No. 1 worldwide): sales of advertising space in 157 airports, on and in buses, subways, trains, tramways, train stations, and transit terminals. At the end of 2024, the group sold 340,848 advertising surfaces;
- traditional and lighted billboards (13.9%; No. 1 in Europe): 121,226 advertising surfaces marketed.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (17.7%), the United Kingdom (11%), Europe (29.4%), Asia/Pacific (21.1%), North America (7.7%) and other (13.1%).
