Global markets remain unsettled as investors weigh shifting forecasts and widening valuation gaps, sharpening the focus on large-cap Canadian stocks seeing renewed analyst momentum.

As markets ebb between caution and conviction, investors are hunting for companies that pair rising expectations with the security of scale. In a climate defined by sharp sector rotations and scrutiny over which businesses can sustain growth, finding names that enjoy both analyst momentum and meaningful upside has become increasingly critical. Using our Stock Screener, we focused on Canadian giants with consistent upgrades, strengthening earnings estimates, and solid consensus support. The result points to three companies—Thomson Reuters, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Celestica—each offering a distinctive angle on how today’s market leaders are navigating a shifting investment landscape.

Thomson Reuters: Quality under pressure

Sector: Industrials

Thomson Reuters operates at the crossroads of content, technology, and professional services, spanning legal, tax, and news solutions. Despite a difficult stretch for the stock, with shares down 16.1% year-to-date and 18.1% over the past twelve months, the company remains anchored in the upper tier of our universe from a fundamentals standpoint.

Its latest quarterly results delivered net sales of $1,782 million, matching consensus expectations, while EBITDA reached $672 million, 4.3% above forecasts. Net income came in at $423 million—an impressive 33.7% beat—while EPS of $0.94 exceeded estimates by 32.8%. These positive surprises stand out as the company continues to post top-decile profitability across EBITDA, EBIT, and net margins.

Valuation is a key discussion point: the current P/E of 32.8x sits above its five-year average of 28.9x, and free cash flow yield at 2.5% remains broadly in line with historical norms. Our MarketScreener Investor Rating of 4.0★ underscores solid fundamental momentum, while analyst sentiment remains supportive, with both recommendation trends and target price divergence in the upper range. Although recent price action has been challenging, Thomson Reuters’ consistent earnings outperformance and high profitability make it a compelling option for investors searching for quality in a volatile environment.

Key Date: February 5, 2026 – Q4 2025 Earnings Release (Projected)

Wheaton Precious Metals: Riding the metals tailwind

Sector: Basic Materials

Wheaton Precious Metals has emerged as a standout performer, delivering year-to-date gains of 86.6% and a one-year return of 81.4%. As one of the leading names in precious metals streaming, its performance is underpinned by top-decile profitability metrics, with EBITDA, EBIT, and net margins all at the highest levels within our universe.

In its latest quarter, the company reported net sales of $476.3 million and EBITDA of $383.2 million—both in line with consensus. Net income surged to $367.2 million, beating expectations by 37.5%, while EPS reached $0.93, a 36.8% surprise. These results highlight Wheaton’s ability to leverage rising metals prices while maintaining enviable financial health and low leverage.

Our 4.5★ Investor Rating reflects robust momentum, reinforced by revenue and EPS revisions in the upper range. Analyst consensus remains constructive, with target prices comfortably above current levels. In today’s upgrade-driven environment, Wheaton offers a clear example of how strong fundamentals and favorable macro trends can feed sustained performance.

Key Date: November 21, 2025 – Scotia Texas Gold and Copper Investor Forum

Celestica: Momentum at full throttle

Sector: Technology

Celestica’s reinvention as a high-growth technology platform has catapulted the stock into market leadership. Shares are up 252.9% year-to-date and 299.4% over the past year, reflecting both operational progress and rising investor confidence.

The most recent quarter delivered net sales of $3,194 million—a 5.1% beat—while EBITDA of $272.5 million came in line with expectations. Net income soared to $267.8 million, beating consensus by 71.0%, and EPS reached $2.31, exceeding forecasts by 67.6%. With revenue, EPS, and free cash flow growth all ranking in the top decile of our universe, Celestica’s momentum is broad-based.

The valuation has expanded accordingly: the stock trades at a P/E of 25.5x, above its five-year average, and carries an EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.2x. Still, its capital efficiency and return metrics remain in the upper range, and consistent upside surprises have strengthened analyst conviction. With an Investor Rating of 5.0★ and consensus target prices sitting 21.3% above the last close, Celestica enjoys the strongest support in our selection. A steady cadence of upgrades and positive revisions further underscores its momentum.

Key Date: February 4, 2026 – Q4 2025 Earnings Release (Projected)

Conclusion

Across a screen built on analyst upgrades, earnings momentum, and scale, Thomson Reuters, Wheaton Precious Metals, and Celestica each represent a different blueprint for outperformance. Thomson Reuters delivers quality and resilience, Wheaton rides the commodity cycle with profitability and valuation support, and Celestica captures investors’ appetite for high-growth technology. As valuation dispersion persists and sentiment remains a critical driver, these names demonstrate how diverse business models can harness momentum in today’s market. The coming quarters will reveal whether this surge in upgrades can endure—or whether the market’s attention is ready to shift once more.