Rexel announces the appointment to its executive committee of Isabelle Hoepfner-Léger, already group secretary general, board secretary and director of sustainable development, as head of human resources.



Julien Neuschwander, formerly Director of Innovation, Digital, IT, and Transformation at Rexel France, joined the Executive Committee on July 1 as Group Digital and Marketing Director.



Finally, Thomas Stadlhofer will join the executive committee on January 1, 2026, as director of the cluster comprising Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Slovenia, while remaining CEO of Rexel Austria.



The electrical equipment distributor says that these changes illustrate Rexel's commitment to continuing its transformation and growth across all its markets with a renewed executive committee.