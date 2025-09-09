Yum! Brands announces key appointments to "accelerate its global growth and strategic direction under the leadership of its new CEO Chris Turner," including Sean Tresvant as chief consumer officer of Yum! Brands and CEO of Taco Bell.



In addition, Jim Dausch, global chief digital and technology officer of Pizza Hut, will assume the role of chief digital and technology officer of Yum! Brands as a whole, as well as president of Byte by Yum!



Finally, Yum! Brands chief strategy officer Ranjith Roy has been appointed CFO of the restaurant group, succeeding Chris Turner as he becomes CEO on October 1.