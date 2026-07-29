The return to grace of stocks related, whether directly or indirectly, to artificial intelligence has lowered the entry price for several electrification plays. It's hence the right time to revisit three well-wired European names.

Rexel, a sought-after distributor that has proved its worth

The leading professional distributor of electrical equipment, Rexel long carried a reputation as a sluggish story, stuck in a rut, with stagnant sales and profits. To the point that activist fund Cevian, which took a stake nearly a decade ago, seriously questioned its bet. The inflection point came with the arrival of Guillaume Texier, a Saint-Gobain alumnus, at the helm in September 2021: leveraging the pandemic-era backdrop, he pursued a string of bold acquisitions (Canada's Wesco, America's Mayer) and reshaped the group's profile, delivering clear gains in revenue and margins and more than tripling its return on equity in three years, and this, without increasing financial leverage. That metamorphosis is precisely what attracted, in late 2024, American buyer QXO, backed by the billionaire Brad Jacobs (the man behind XPO Logistics and the takeover of Norbert Dentressangle), whose offer of €28 per share, deemed insufficient given the progress achieved, was rejected. QXO has since shifted to other targets, while Rexel has shown it lacks neither ambition nor the talent to deliver (the stock recently peaked at €39, or 39% above the price offered by QXO 18 months ago).

Well diversified and firmly established in North America, Rexel is positioned to capture the major electrification trends, such as data centers, grid renovation, and the energy transition. This week, the group raised its 2026 guidance while confirming its medium-term ambitions. North America remains the engine of activity, while Europe is starting to rebound after a 2025 weighed down by a construction-sector squeeze. The market is not caught off guard, however: the gains of recent years show how much it had anticipated the potential. Rexel has taken a recent market hit, like all the stocks that had hitched themselves to AI.

LU-VE, a low-key specialist that has become essential

Born in 1985 from Iginio Liberali's acquisition of Contardo, the Italian family company built on heat-exchanger know-how dating back to 1928, before expanding internationally (Poland, the Czech Republic, China, India, the United States) through targeted acquisitions. Now the world's third-largest player and Europe's number two in its field, the group relies on three pillars: heat exchangers sold to equipment manufacturers (OEMs, 48% of product sales), air-cooled equipment and radiators (about 50%), and insulated glass doors (about 2%). After the post-Covid euphoria and the collapse in heat-pump sales in 2022, LU-VE cleaned up its fundamentals through automation, streamlining, and the merger of its Italian subsidiaries: profitability returned even before revenue.

The pivot to data centers is the catalyst behind the group's new scale. Already present in this infrastructure, LU-VE seized the AI-driven surge in demand by signing a multi-year contract of over €100m with a hyperscaler in late April, instantly propelling the Italian group to No. 1 in the segment, reinforced by the expansion of its Jacksonville plant to serve the US market. That momentum extends a record Q1 (revenue +13.4%, EBITDA +16.9%, debt -12%, a record order book of €301m, +43% y-o-y). The market has priced in the trend: the stock is up nearly 40% in 2026, although in recent weeks has been hit by the backlash against AI-exposed names. The company published its Q2 revenue in early July. Results are scheduled for September 4.

Nexans, the market's ugly duckling turned electrification star

For years, Nexans was seen as a laggard in its sector: a sprawling, low-margin cable conglomerate tossed around by copper prices, weighed on by its conviction in the 2014 European cartel case and by uneven industrial execution, the stock has long disappointed shareholders. The turnaround came through a radical strategic reset, with an operational and financial refocus toward the image of a "pure player in sustainable electrification." The group now structures its activity around three pillars: PWR-Connect (uses: buildings, industry, data centers), PWR-Grid (distribution for grid operators) and PWR-Transmission (high voltage and subsea cables for interconnections and offshore wind), against a backdrop of deep vertical integration, from copper metallurgy to installation via its fleet of cable-laying vessels.

Nexans has tightened up its 2026 target range, emphasizing its ability to capture markets where demand structurally exceeds supply. The sale of Autoelectric, completed this summer, caps the transformation into a group that is "simpler, sharper, and more resilient," in management's own words. The core engine remains subsea high voltage, where Nexans is one of the few global players able to serve major interconnection projects: its deepwater plants and its fleet of cable-laying vessels (including the brand-new Electra, which entered service in June) give it a head start. The picture is not without grey areas, but the overall narrative is that of a group carried by structural trends: modernization of aging grids, the rise of renewables, and of course the explosion in needs tied to data centers, battery storage, and solar.

The recent chill on AI-linked stocks does not undermine these industrial stories. Each has its own balance point: Rexel offers the most diversified profile. LU-VE has the strongest momentum, but also the most stretched valuation after its surge. Nexans carries the most explicit industrial conviction, at the cost of execution that still must be proven over time.