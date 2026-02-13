Amongst stocks that are best rated by analysts, which offer the best balance between positive and negative recommendations? A closer look at European mid-caps covered by over five analysts, for which over 80% of analysyts have buy ratings.

Using MarketScreener screening tools, we have identified listed companies that have the strongest analyst consensus. Industrials are particularly well represented. Here are the settings used in MarketScreener's Stock Screener:

Market capitalisation between €5bn and €10bn

Analyst positive recommendations above 80%

Covered by over five analysts

European stocks

Top of the class are…

Elis

The workwear and professional textiles giant has been an analyst favourite for several years. The company has been established in France for nearly 150 years. It traces its roots to the Grandes Blanchisseries de Pantin, around which the group we know today was built. A major player in the rental and maintenance of professional textiles with over 400,000 clients worldwide, Elis serves industries as well as hospitals.

Revenue reached a record level in 2025 at €4.8bn, up nearly 5% versus 2024. Nearly ten acquisitions were completed in 2025, including JP Müller (France), Acquaflash (Brazil) and Bodensee (Switzerland).

Organic growth has been steady for 5 years and the group has shown strong resilience to market swings. Elis now benefits from significant geographic and sector diversification, making it one of analysts' favourites: 16 positive ratings out of 16.

That said, investors should note a historically high level of debt, linked to an active acquisition strategy.

On the outlook, analysts are forecasting revenue of €5.207bn (+8.4%) by 2027. The average price target is set at €28.04.

A defensive industrial stock, with limited exposure to AI-related upheavals

DEME

The offshore wind segment is supporting DEME Group's business, and the company has recently ordered a second installation vessel. The Flemish group has been active in the marine industry for more than 100 years and operates in more than 90 countries. A large share of revenue comes from offshore activities, which are sensitive to market fluctuations. To stabilise results, the group can rely on steady income from dredging and port maintenance.

With a fleet of around 100 specialised vessels, DEME is involved in some of the largest offshore energy projects, notably the first energy island, "Princess Elisabeth", whose construction is expected to be completed by 2028.

DEME is posting solid growth, driven in part by the expansion of wind power. Revenue rose from €2.2bn in 2020 to €4.1bn in 2024. The group is establishing itself as one of the leaders in sustainable maritime solutions.

Key risk: the group remains exposed to the cyclical nature of offshore investment.

Analysts (six buy ratings and one neutral) forecast revenue of €4.53bn (+10.4%) by 2027, and have an average target price of €182.



IMI PLC

The fluids specialist is continuing its strategic refocus. IMI PLC manufactures and markets several types of valves, notably for the energy sector. The group has recently sold its Truflo Marine subsidiary, an expert in valves and actuators-key assets in military submarine programmes worldwide. The sale is expected to be completed in mid-May 2026 for £225m.

Present in 50 countries, the group has 35,000 clients across a range of sectors.

IMI PLC has established itself as a stable player in industrial engineering. Revenue totalled £2.2bn in 2024, up from £1.8bn in 2020.

The stock has Buy recommendations from nine analysts, three accumulate and three hold.

IMI nonetheless remains sensitive to the global industrial cycle, as well as shifts in capital spending in energy and defence.

By 2027, analysts are forecasting revenue of £2.4bn and EBITDA of £607.8m, up from £526m in 2024, setting an average target price of £28.76.

It would seem industry is analysts' preferred sector: consensus on these companies is strongly tilted towards buying.

Also worth mentioning are other stocks that could have made the selection under slightly different criteria: Convatec Group, Persimmon PLC and Andritz.