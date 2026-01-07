THX Pharma Appoints New Deputy Chief Executive Officer

The board of directors of pharmaceutical company THX Pharma, formerly known as Theranexus, has selected Julien Veys for the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

This appointment within the company, which is dedicated to rare neurological diseases, is part of the ongoing development and implementation of its new strategy, focused on the registration, early access, and international commercialization of its medications.



Julien Veys joined THX Pharma in January 2016 and has successively held the positions of Chief Business Development Officer, then Chief Operating Officer since January 2025. He has played a key role in several pivotal stages of the company's development, including its initial public offering on Euronext Growth in 2017 and multiple in-licensing agreements, acquiring licenses from other companies or foundations.