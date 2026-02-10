THX Pharma Signs Strategic Licensing Agreement with Biocodex for Three Rare Diseases

The deal covers two drug candidates and includes up to €173 million in potential payments, bolstering the financial and industrial visibility of the Lyon-based biopharmaceutical company.

THX Pharma has announced the signing of a strategic licensing agreement with Biocodex covering two drug candidates for three rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs.



The agreement grants Biocodex an exclusive worldwide license for the development and commercialization of Batten-1 for juvenile Batten disease (CLN3), as well as an exclusive license in the United States and Canada for TX01, intended for Gaucher disease and Niemann-Pick disease type C.



The company will receive a total amount of up to €173 million, including an initial payment of €12 million and up to €161 million linked to development and commercialization milestones, in addition to double-digit royalties on net sales.



THX Pharma will retain responsibility for clinical development of the programs, with financial and scientific support from Biocodex, which will handle compassionate use, market access, and commercialization in the relevant territories.