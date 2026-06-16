Thyssenkrupp AG Approves Spin-off Plan for tk accelis

The supervisory board of thyssenkrupp AG approved the executive board's plans on Tuesday to establish tk accelis, formerly known as thyssenkrupp Materials Services, as an independent entity. The segment will be structured as a standalone company through a spin-off and subsequently listed on the stock exchange.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/16/2026 at 11:26 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The plans involve transferring a 49% minority stake to thyssenkrupp AG shareholders on a pro-rata basis relative to their current holdings, alongside a listing of the shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



This spin-off remains subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting, which is expected to be convened on August 7.



Should the general meeting approve the resolution, thyssenkrupp AG will retain a majority stake even after the spin-off. Consequently, tk accelis would remain a fully consolidated company within the thyssenkrupp group.



"tk accelis has made impressive progress in recent years. CEO Ilse Henne and her team are methodically positioning the company as a fully integrated materials distributor and a high-performance supply chain services provider: featuring a digital offering, broad geographical coverage, and a clear growth strategy. The time has come to take the next step and make tk accelis an independent company," stated Miguel Lopez, CEO of thyssenkrupp AG.



tk accelis entered the market under its new brand identity just a few days ago. Through its "Materials-as-a-Service" business model, the group offers customers a range of integrated services extending from materials distribution and trading to custom processing and data-driven supply chain management.



The company maintains a strong position in fast-growing sectors such as aerospace, defense, and data centers.



With 15,500 employees, approximately 250,000 customers worldwide, and revenue of €11.4bn for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, tk accelis possesses a solid operational foundation to take this next step toward the capital markets.