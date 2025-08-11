AlphaValue/Baader Europe confirms its buy recommendation on thyssenkrupp shares, with an unchanged target price of €12.50.



The analyst believes that the approval of the TK Marine Systems spin-off plan by the EGM marks an important step towards a less complex group structure, with each entity assuming responsibility for its own cash generation and requirements.



However, the broker points out that the most complex issue remains the negotiation of a business plan for Steel Europe with the unions; in particular the definition of long-term financial requirements and how they will be financed.



According to the note, most of the group's operating activities are experiencing weak demand and pressure on margins, with thyssenkrupp due to publish its 9m results on 14 August as "weak."