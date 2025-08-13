thyssenkrupp nucera has reported Q3 results below expectations on Wednesday, but the fact that the electrolysis plant specialist confirmed its annual forecasts seemed to reassure investors.



The German manufacturer of equipment for the hydrogen sector reported this morning a 22% drop in revenue to €184m for Q3 2024/2025, compared with analysts' expectations of €195m.



EBIT was at break-even, compared with a profit of €2m, while earnings from continuing operations—the equivalent of net income—was a loss of €2m, whereas the market had expected a profit of €5m.



Another source of disappointment was that the order book contracted to €700m at end-June, compared with €1.3bn a year earlier.



In a reaction note released in the morning, AllInvest analysts pointed out that the company is operating "in a slowing market environment with multiple project postponements."



For FY 2024/2025, to end-September, nucera said it expects revenue of between €850m and €920m, compared with €862m the previous year, and consolidated EBIT of between -€7m and +€7m, compared with a loss of €14m the previous year.



On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the stock rose 0.7% in early trading on Wednesday, outperforming the German market (+0.2%).