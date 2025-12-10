ThyssenKrupp shares are down 9% in Frankfurt after the industrial group published its annual results; better-than-expected performances in its latest quarter was overshadowed by a disappointing outlook.



At €274m, adjusted EBIT for Q4 beat the consensus by 19%, Jefferies points out, which highlights the role played by cost cutting and efficiency gains rather than a market recovery in the Steel Europe division.



"Elsewhere, results were broadly in line with expectations. Overall, the fourth quarter shows the effectiveness of internal cost measures in offsetting persistent market headwinds," it notes.



The broker also points to a disappointing outlook, with ThyssenKrupp forecasting for fiscal 2025-26 a decline in sales of -2% to -1% due to weak demand and prices in Automotive Technology and Decarbon Technologies.



Likewise, the German group only anticipates EBIT between €500m and €900m for the fiscal year, below the €920m expected by consensus and the €917m anticipated by Jefferies, as well as FCF before M&A between -€600m and -€300m.