The German group has announced that the IPO of its naval subsidiary TKMS, which specializes in warships, is scheduled for October 20. The transaction has been given the green light by BaFin. Note that, the steelmaker will remain the majority shareholder, with 51% of the capital.
Technically, the allocation of shares is scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025, with an allocation ratio of 20 to 1. This means that shareholders will receive one TKMS AG share for every 20 shares held in ThyssenKrupp.
ThyssenKrupp will list naval division on the stock exchange on October 20
Published on 10/14/2025 at 04:26 am EDT
