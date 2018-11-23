Log in
tick Trading Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
11/23/2018 | 03:30pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2018 / 15:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Gladstone Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Hocke
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
tick Trading Software AG

b) LEI
529900B3MHBIEC80SX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LA304

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.30 EUR 543344.2 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.30 EUR 543344.2 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-11-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.11.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.tick-ts.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

46671  23.11.2018 


© EQS 2018
