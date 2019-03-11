Log in
tick Trading Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/11/2019 | 05:05am EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.03.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: M M I GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
tick Trading Software AG

b) LEI
529900B3MHBIEC80SX97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LA304

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.138 EUR 32276 EUR
16.488 EUR 8244.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.2080 EUR 40520.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.tick-ts.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49505  11.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
