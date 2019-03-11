tick Trading Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.03.2019 / 10:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: M M I GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ingo Last name(s): Hillen Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

tick Trading Software AG

b) LEI

529900B3MHBIEC80SX97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LA304

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.138 EUR 32276 EUR 16.488 EUR 8244.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.2080 EUR 40520.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-06; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

