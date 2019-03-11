tick Trading Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.03.2019 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|M M I GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Ingo
|Last name(s):
|Hillen
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|16.138 EUR
|32276 EUR
|16.488 EUR
|8244.0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|16.2080 EUR
|40520.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|
|Berliner Allee 59
|
|40212 Düsseldorf
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
49505 11.03.2019