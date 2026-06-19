At a press luncheon held yesterday at Tikehau Capital's offices, attended by Zonebourse and around 20 journalists, Raphaël Thuin, head of capital markets strategy at the global alternative asset manager, discussed how the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East is evolving. The conflict between the United States and Iran is moving toward an end, with talks ahead on the outline of a final agreement.

On Wednesday evening, a memorandum of understanding, which includes the Lebanese front, was signed by Donald Trump. 'I just signed it,' he told reporters as he left the Palace of Versailles. A White House official later posted a video on X showing the U.S. president signing the agreement alongside Emmanuel Macron, giving a thumbs-up and smiling. Yesterday, 'POTUS' said the memorandum of understanding, signed in Versailles with Iran and viewed as too favorable to Tehran by its critics, was a 'victory' for the United States.



In this context, Raphaël Thuin said 'the energy market's trajectory over the coming weeks will be watched closely. This sector was the main transmission channel of the Iran crisis, pushing the barrel above $100. Today, the current de-escalation is triggering a downward revision, and a fairly dramatic one, in the price of a barrel. The task now is to determine how far this trend can continue.'



The head of capital markets strategy then posed a question to the journalists: 'Are we entering a new oil era after the acute concerns linked to Iran?'



In his view, that scenario rests on several key factors:



- the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz



- the return of Iranian crude to the global market



- higher OPEC* quotas



- signs of a rebound in Venezuela, where some companies are already repositioning around oil infrastructure



'These prospects suggest the worst is behind us and that a sustained period of easing could take hold in the energy market,' Raphaël Thuin stressed.





Inflation stakes and second-round effects



He noted that 'this lull is crucial, because the energy market has been a major driver of the inflation cycle, whether in consumer prices or producer prices. While reversing that trend looks complex, it is clear that the rise in energy has opened a global inflation cycle.'



'Once such a cycle begins, vigilance is essential regarding the risk of second-round effects. This mechanism amounts to the spread of higher energy costs across the entire economy, which can legitimize wage increases and fuel a price-wage loop. That dynamic also posed a major challenge for central banks in 2022,' he added.



In other words, second-round effects are seen as inflation's 'snowball' effects. This is the point at which a specific price increase (such as gasoline or electricity) stops being an isolated problem and starts to infect the entire economy, creating a chain reaction.



For example, if the price of oil were to surge because of a geopolitical crisis, filling up would cost more, and overall inflation would rise. The second-round effect then kicks in: workers see their purchasing power erode and demand, and obtain, wage increases to compensate.



The central banks' stance



For Raphaël Thuin, 'this is precisely the point central banks are watching closely.' Their goal is to ensure that:



1 - this inflation shock remains temporary.

2 - it stems almost exclusively from geopolitical tensions.

3 - it is set to fade in the short to medium term.



'Under those conditions, an overly aggressive or overly rapid monetary tightening may not be necessary, thereby avoiding the risk of breaking economic growth,' he said.



As for the memorandum of understanding and the negotiations that are supposed to follow, Switzerland announced on Friday morning that it was postponing the U.S.-Iran talks scheduled for today. The announcement came a few hours after the White House confirmed the cancellation of U.S. Vice President JD Vance's planned departure for Switzerland. No new date was communicated for the talks that are intended to lead to a final agreement between Washington and Tehran.



'The talks planned between the United States, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains willing to facilitate these discussions. The corresponding preparatory work is continuing,' Switzerland's foreign ministry said in a message to AFP.



The delicate question of Iran's nuclear program



Focused on Tehran's nuclear program, these talks (planned to last 60 days and potentially renewable) follow the ceasefire negotiated under a framework agreement, after the U.S.-Israeli offensive on February 28.



'If the enemy is excessive in its demands, we have proven that we are ready to respond and that we will not hesitate to deliver a sharp response,' warned the head of Iran's negotiating team and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, reaffirming mandatory respect for Iran's 'red lines' in future talks with the United States (red lines = strict, non-negotiable conditions set by Tehran). Iran is referring here to maintaining its civilian nuclear program and the complete and definitive lifting of economic sanctions.



The Strait of Hormuz stirs back to life



After the signing of a memorandum of understanding, a first LNG carrier (transporting liquefied natural gas, LNG) flying the French flag crossed the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, according to data from MarineTraffic and Kpler. In addition, a total of 25 commercial vessels transited the strait yesterday, after an agreement allowing it to reopen the day before. That is an unprecedented volume since mid-April, according to figures from maritime tracking platform AXSMarine published Friday.



Also, in a message posted on X, the Iranian maritime authority responsible for the Strait of Hormuz (PGSA: Persian Gulf Strait Authority) demanded on Friday that 'all vessels wishing to pass through this strategic waterway submit a transit request 48 hours in advance,' despite the reopening in the wake of the U.S.-Iran framework agreement.



*As part of their collective commitment to stabilizing the oil market, on June 7 seven key OPEC+ members (Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman) approved a fourth consecutive monthly increase in their production targets, set at 188,000 barrels per day (kb/d) for July, the same magnitude as in June. However, the gap between announced quotas and actual production has become glaring: between April and June, while these countries raised their targets by about 600 kb/d, their effective output collapsed due to a plunge in exports from Gulf countries of nearly 10 million barrels per day.

Raphaël Thuin, head of capital markets strategy