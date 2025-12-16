Tikehau Capital invests in Intersec

Tikehau Capital and Revaia announce that they have entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in French company Intersec, alongside the company's management team, in order to support the next phase of its growth.



Intersec provides AI-powered metadata solutions to governments and mobile operators for critical use cases such as public alerts, emergency call location, and network performance.



Tikehau Capital and Revaia intend to commit significant capital to support its growth through acquisitions, as well as to fund R&D investments aimed at advancing its flagship platforms and applications.



Subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies, customary conditions, and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be finalized before the end of the first quarter of 2026.