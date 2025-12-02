Tikehau Capital has announced plans to integrate its subsidiary Sodify, an independent leader in real estate savings and a specialist in SCPI products, into Tikehau Investment Management, its asset management arm.

"This strategic operation aims to bring together the complementary expertise of its two real estate teams, in order to create an ambitious, multi-strategy, multi-geographical, and more diversified entity," the group explained.

Tikehau Capital positions itself as a key player in real estate asset management. With EUR13.8 billion in assets under management as of the end of September, its "real assets" strategy now represents 27% of its total assets.

The proposed transaction, which would take the form of a merger of Sodify into Tikehau IM, could be finalized by the end of the first quarter of 2026. The project will be overseen by a dedicated committee comprising executives from both entities.