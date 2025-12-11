The alternative asset management group Tikehau Capital has announced the renewal and expansion of its revolving credit facility (RCF), raising it from EUR800 million to EUR1.15 billion, thereby surpassing its initial target of EUR1 billion.

This new facility replaces the previous one, which was set to mature in 2028. Oversubscribed, it brought together a pool of 15 leading banks and banking groups spanning Europe, North America, and Asia, including four new international lenders.

The renewed facility has been secured for an initial term of five years, with two one-year extension options, thus extending the financing horizon to at least 2030 and potentially up to 2032.

"This transaction strengthens our financial flexibility and supports the ongoing expansion of our platform, thereby creating value for all our stakeholders," stated Guillaume Belnat, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Tikehau Capital.