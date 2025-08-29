Almost two months after Congress passed the tax bill, Donald Trump is struggling to convince Americans of its benefits. On the ground, Vice President Pence is stepping up his efforts as the midterm campaign gets underway.

Vice President JD Vance is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday to defend the major tax and budget bill signed into law by Donald Trump on July 4. After weeks of negotiations in Congress, the bill's passage was seen as a real victory for him.

However, polls show that Americans are not convinced of the benefits of the "great and beautiful bill." For Republicans, it is now time for after-sales service, with just over a year to go before the midterm elections.

Cuts that don't go down well

According to an August Pew Research Center survey, 49% of Americans oppose the law, compared to 29% who support it. Many fear that it will increase the federal deficit, favor the wealthy, and penalize low-income households. The White House disputes these figures, pointing to internal polls that are more favorable to certain specific provisions of the text.

President Trump himself acknowledged the difficulties in getting this reform accepted, which he described as a "great, magnificent law." On Tuesday, during a three-hour cabinet meeting broadcast live, he said he was abandoning this approach, which he said had become counterproductive, in favor of a new presentation focused on "significant tax cuts for workers."

Meanwhile, Democrats denounce the reform as unfair and tailored to the wealthiest. According to the Congressional Budget Office, 12 million Americans could be excluded from Medicaid due to the stricter eligibility requirements under the law. Cuts are also planned for the SNAP food assistance program.

Vance on the front line

With just over a year to go before the midterms, it is time for Republicans to promote their policies. While the tax bill was one of candidate Trump's key promises, the task now is to convince Americans and counter the negative perception of the reform.

It is in this context that the Vice President is visiting a steel plant on Thursday. JD Vance will praise the merits of the bill for the industrial sector. Since early August, he has been making numerous trips to strategic states such as Georgia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, where Republicans are aiming to win or consolidate seats in Congress.

The vice president is at the heart of this communications offensive because of his presumed ability to connect with the working-class electorate. Born into a poor family in the Rust Belt, Vance rose to prominence with the publication of his autobiography in 2016. Entitled Hillbilly Elegy, the book is an account of white America's decline.

At present, the Republicans have a slim majority in Congress: they currently control 220 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to 213 for the Democrats. In the Senate, the balance of power is 53 to 47. The challenge for Donald Trump is to avoid a repeat of what happened during his first term, when he lost his majority in Congress in the 2018 midterms.