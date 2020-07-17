Log in
tinyBuild : Acquires Hello Neighbor Dev Team, Invests 15M USD in the Franchise

07/17/2020 | 08:34am EDT

SEATTLE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, publisher tinyBuild announced that they have acquired the development team of Hello Neighbor from Dynamic Pixels. The new team will be called Eerie Guest Studios and based in Hilversum, Netherlands. Overall, tinyBuild plans to invest over 15M USD in the franchise, the acquisition being part of this sum.

"We are working on more acquisitions to strengthen the brand and investing heavily into cross-media," - says Alex Nichiporchik, CEO of tinyBuild. - "We just announced Hello Neighbor board game, there's a graphic novel coming in October, and our internally produced Hello Neighbor Animated Series pilot hit 12M views on YouTube."

Looking at the latest sales figures, tinyBuild has noticed a surge in a free2play and gaming subscription sign-ups:

"During COVID-19 we saw a major spike in free and subscription-based content, showing a trend towards value-driven entertainment," - says Nichiporchik. - "We feel that there's a big shift coming, so we decided to shift our investments into internal IP development while staying true to our mission of bringing extraordinary value to our fans."

Recently, tinyBuild has been giving out its new game, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, for free on Epic Games Store.

About Hello Neighbor

Available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. Over 40 million people play Hello Neighbor, the game's audience consists mainly of children 8-16 years old located in the US, China, Russia, Germany, France, South America. 

In addition to games, tinyBuild's decision to work on a book brand brought $16 million of book sales and $5 million of accessories sales.

This month tinyBuild announced its partnership with Arcane Wonders to bring Hello Neighbor to table top: The Secret Neighbor Party Game will hit all the major stores in October (Pictures).

A highly-anticipated Graphic Novel Hello Neighbor: The Secret of Bosco Bay is also scheduled for release in October.

About tinyBuild

tinyBuild is a Seattle-based indie label behind the Hello Neighbor franchise and over 30 other renowned titles, including Graveyard Keeper, SpeedRunners, and Party Hard. With additional development offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Riga, Latvia and Boise, Idaho, tinyBuild is rapidly building a portfolio of fun, high-quality games across multiple platforms.

Media Contact:
Kirill Perevozchikov
512.545.9159
243687@email4pr.com 
https://www.tinybuild.com/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tinybuild-acquires-hello-neighbor-dev-team-invests-15m-usd-in-the-franchise-301095164.html

SOURCE tinyBuild


© PRNewswire 2020

