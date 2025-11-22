Tis, an underrated champion central to Japan's digital systems
Tis, often unheard of by international investors, belongs to this category of essential players whose role goes beyond the mere provision of technology. In reality, behind its IT supplier façade lies a complete strategy maker capable of orchestrating digital transformations in finance, industry, services and payments, while developing proprietary tools that give it a hard-to-match edge.
TIS Inc mainly provides outsourcing business and cloud service related to IT investment, as well as software development and solutions. The Company operates in four business segments. The Service Information Technology (IT) segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services. The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) segment provides business process outsourcing such as marketing and promotional work, clerical work and contract work utilizing a wealth of business and IT know-how. The Financial IT segment is engaged in the operation of high value-added businesses and IT-based business, based on specialized business and business know-how specialized in the financial industry. The Industrial IT segment is engaged in the operation of high value-added businesses and IT-based business, based on specialized business and business know-how specialized in the various fields other than finance. The other business provides real estate leasing and management business.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.