On its quarterly earnings call, TJX Companies announced that it has raised its FY 2026-27 targets, now forecasting EPS of $5.08 to $5.15.

Likewise, the "budget" apparel and home fashions retailer increased its outlook for pre-tax profit margin to 11.9% to 12.0%, and raised its comparable store sales growth guidance to between 3% and 4%.



For Q1 (ended May 2), the group reported a 29% increase in EPS to $1.19, with its pre-tax profit margin improving by 1.7% to 12% - performances that significantly exceeded its previous guidance.



At $14.3bn, revenue grew by 9% as reported and by 6% on a comparable basis, also well ahead of projections. This performance was driven by all divisions, particularly HomeGoods US (+9%).



"The second quarter is off to a strong start, and we are excited about the initiatives we have planned to continue driving sales and attracting consumers to our retail banners," CEO Ernie Herrman said.



For Q2, TJX expects a 2% to 3% increase in comparable store sales, a pre-tax profit margin between 11.4% and 11.5%, and EPS of $1.15 to $1.17.