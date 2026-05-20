Likewise, the "budget" apparel and home fashions retailer increased its outlook for pre-tax profit margin to 11.9% to 12.0%, and raised its comparable store sales growth guidance to between 3% and 4%.
For Q1 (ended May 2), the group reported a 29% increase in EPS to $1.19, with its pre-tax profit margin improving by 1.7% to 12% - performances that significantly exceeded its previous guidance.
At $14.3bn, revenue grew by 9% as reported and by 6% on a comparable basis, also well ahead of projections. This performance was driven by all divisions, particularly HomeGoods US (+9%).
"The second quarter is off to a strong start, and we are excited about the initiatives we have planned to continue driving sales and attracting consumers to our retail banners," CEO Ernie Herrman said.
For Q2, TJX expects a 2% to 3% increase in comparable store sales, a pre-tax profit margin between 11.4% and 11.5%, and EPS of $1.15 to $1.17.
The TJX Companies, Inc. is No. 1 in America of discount retail distribution of clothing and household items. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- apparel and accessories (47%);
- home goods (35%): home furnishings, lamps, rugs decorative accessories, etc.;
- jewelry and accessories (18%).
At February 1, 2025, the group had a network of 5,085 stores located in the United States (3,695, of which 2,563 TJ Maxx and Marshalls, 943 HomeGoods, 72 Homesense and 117 Sierra), Canada (576, of which 307 Winners, 160 HomeSense and 109 Marshalls), Europe (730, of which 655 TK Maxx and 75 HomeSense) and Australia (84; TK Maxx).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (78.1%), Europe and Australia (12.7%) and Canada (9.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.