TKMS is expected to win a contract worth CAD20 to 30bn( €12.3bn to €18.4bn) to build 12 submarines for Ottawa. According to The Globe and Mail, including operating, maintenance and modernization costs, the program's total cost would reach CAD40 to 50bn (€24.6bn to €30.7bn).

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce the decision today in Halifax. TKMS would therefore prevail in a fiercely contested competition that pitted it against South Korea's Hanwha

The Canadian outlet notes, however, that this designation does not guarantee that a contract will be signed. 'Negotiations will continue with the selected candidate and it could take several years before a final agreement is reached,' Philippe Lagasse, a professor at Carleton University and a defense policy specialist, told the outlet.

Contacted by MarketScreener, TKMS had not yet responded at the time of writing. In the meantime, TKMS shares are already up more than 8% in Frankfurt.