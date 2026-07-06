The Canadian government is said to be preparing to make official its selection of Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) as the preferred bidder to build 12 submarines, according to Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail.

TKMS is expected to win a contract worth CAD20 to 30bn( €12.3bn to €18.4bn) to build 12 submarines for Ottawa. According to The Globe and Mail, including operating, maintenance and modernization costs, the program's total cost would reach CAD40 to 50bn (€24.6bn to €30.7bn).



Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce the decision today in Halifax. TKMS would therefore prevail in a fiercely contested competition that pitted it against South Korea's Hanwha



The Canadian outlet notes, however, that this designation does not guarantee that a contract will be signed. 'Negotiations will continue with the selected candidate and it could take several years before a final agreement is reached,' Philippe Lagasse, a professor at Carleton University and a defense policy specialist, told the outlet.



Contacted by MarketScreener, TKMS had not yet responded at the time of writing. In the meantime, TKMS shares are already up more than 8% in Frankfurt.