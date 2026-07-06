TKMS is expected to win a contract worth C$20bn to C$30bn (€12.3bn to €18.4bn) to build 12 submarines for Ottawa. According to The Globe and Mail, including operating, maintenance and modernization costs, the program's total cost would reach C$40bn to C$50bn (€24.6bn to €30.7bn).

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce the decision today in Halifax. TKMS would thus come out on top of a closely fought competition in which it faced South Korea's Hanwha

The Canadian outlet notes, however, that the designation does not guarantee that a contract will be signed. "Negotiations will continue with the selected candidate, and it could take several years before a final agreement is reached," Philippe Lagasse, a professor at Carleton University and a defense policy specialist, told the outlet.

Reached by Zonebourse, TKMS had not yet responded at the time of writing. In the meantime, TKMS shares are already up more than 8% in Frankfurt.