TKMS soars on possible contract for 12 submarines with Canada
The Canadian government is said to be preparing to formalize its selection of Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) as the preferred bidder to build 12 submarines, according to Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail.
TKMS is expected to win a contract worth C$20bn to C$30bn (€12.3bn to €18.4bn) to build 12 submarines for Ottawa. According to The Globe and Mail, including operating, maintenance and modernization costs, the program's total cost would reach C$40bn to C$50bn (€24.6bn to €30.7bn).
Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce the decision today in Halifax. TKMS would thus come out on top of a closely fought competition in which it faced South Korea's Hanwha
The Canadian outlet notes, however, that the designation does not guarantee that a contract will be signed. "Negotiations will continue with the selected candidate, and it could take several years before a final agreement is reached," Philippe Lagasse, a professor at Carleton University and a defense policy specialist, told the outlet.
Reached by Zonebourse, TKMS had not yet responded at the time of writing. In the meantime, TKMS shares are already up more than 8% in Frankfurt.
TKMS AG & Co KgaA, formerly thyssenkrupp Projekt 2 GmbH, is a Germany-based naval shipbuilder company. The Company is engaged in the development and manufacturing of conventional submarines and naval ships as well as unmanned systems, sensors, sonar systems, effectors, software solutions, and maritime command systems. It is also a provider of non-nuclear submarines and cooperates with many international partners in the field of surface solutions. The Company also offers comprehensive lifecycle services such as maintenance, repair and modernization. supplies the navies of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), non-NATO allies and strategic partner countries worldwide, offering technological skill, reliability and support throughout the entire life cycle.
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