TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and Zuffa Boxing, has announced a strategic partnership with Polymarket to introduce real-time prediction markets during its sporting events. This collaboration, billed as a first in the world of professional sports, aims to enrich the fan experience by allowing fans to actively interact during fights via dynamic analysis and speculation tools.

Polymarket will offer data visualizations illustrating the evolution of audience sentiment and fight scenarios, functioning similarly to financial markets. Viewers will be able to buy, sell, or trade positions live as the fights unfold. This approach, which has been tested in other sports such as ice hockey, marks Polymarket's expansion into combat sports, aiming to create a new standard of interactive engagement.

TKO Executive Chairman Ariel Emanuel praised the initiative, which transforms passive viewing into active participation. The partnership is part of a broader strategy by TKO to boost its broadcasting offerings and strengthen fan interaction. Starting in 2026, all UFC and Zuffa Boxing events will be broadcast exclusively in the US on Paramount+, further strengthening the integration of immersive technologies into the combat sports ecosystem.