The company boasts shiny financial numbers, although investors remain skeptical.

Published on 07/16/2026 at 07:03 am EDT - Modified on 07/16/2026 at 08:34 am EDT

The Bank of Canada kept its main interest rate flat at 2.25% for the sixth time earlier this week and its fifth decision this year. This cautious, defensive strategy comes as trade disputes and tariff uncertainties stall near-term growth, which could hit the broader economy. Highlighting this challenge, a Deloitte Canada Summer Outlook report emphasizes that the government will have to step up with strategic spending and boost business confidence to spur investments.

Simultaneously, stock exchanges are responding to a tech shift. Another Deloitte report reveals that over 130 securities exchanges are upgrading their technology globally. Exchanges are investing in automation, expanding data services, improving operational efficiency and creating new revenue streams to fuel future growth.

This collective transition towards advanced technology, enhanced data access and smoother operations will help these market operators remain resilient over the medium term. As Canada’s leading exchange and market infrastructure operator, TMX Group Limited is primed to capture a broader rebound in capital markets.

Profit marches ahead

Revenue increased 16.5% y/y to CAD 488.2m, from CAD 419.1m. The growth was broad-based rather than driven by one-off factors, with stronger listing activity from the Capital Formation segment as its revenue increased 28% y/y to CAD 85.5 m from CAD 66.7m.

Operating profit, measured as income from operations, rose 31.5% y/y to CAD 238.6m from CAD 181.4m. This metric grew nearly twice as fast as revenue, proving that TMX translated higher market activity into earnings efficiently, despite a 5% increase in operating expenses.

Net profit jumped 93.1% y/y to CAD 241.0m from CAD 124.8m. However, here’s the fine print: TMX booked CAD 83.8m of other income from a legal settlement over the quarter. Without that boost, profit growth wouldn’t be quite the victory lap that the headline implies.

Cash flow tells a different story. Operating cash flow fell to CAD 110.8m from CAD 121.8m, thanks to larger working capital outflows relating to receivables and payables. When earnings nearly double but cash flow moves lower, it’s worth paying attention.

This divergence between headline earnings and underlying cash flow explains why investors remain skeptical.

A premium too far

The stock is currently trading at CAD 50.7, sitting 10.6% lower than its level 12 months ago and well off its 52-week high of CAD 57.98, signaling that the market has actively cooled on its growth story.

If we look at the valuation, its FY 26e P/E is 22.7x. This is lower than its 3-year historical P/E of 28.6x, highlighting that the stock is significantly cheaper than its recent past.

Analysts are clearly betting on a rebound. Their average target price of CAD 65.5 represents 32.3% upside potential from current levels, with six “Buy” ratings and two “Holds”.

Global friction

TMX's biggest risk is that much of its recent momentum is tied to market activity that can turn around quickly. Management notes that the global environment remains uncertain, with trade tensions, geopolitical conflicts, and volatile financial markets shaping conditions. Another risk is TMX's exposure to foreign exchange movements. Regulatory uncertainty is also a concern as major acquisitions such as Cboe Canada and Cboe Australia still require approvals. Delays could affect future revenue growth and strategic expansion plans.