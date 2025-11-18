Over the weekend, Beijing advised its citizens to "avoid traveling to Japan in the near future" due to "significant risks" to their safety. This rare warning to Chinese travelers sent shockwaves through Tokyo: on Monday, leading Japanese tourism stocks plummeted on the stockmarket. The archipelago, which was counting on a record influx of foreign visitors, suddenly sees its horizon darkening.

Taiwan at the heart of the standoff

The dispute began with a verbal gaffe relating to Taiwan. On November 7, Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Parliament that if an "emergency situation" in Taiwan involved "the deployment of warships and the use of force, it could pose a threat to Japan's survival." These remarks—breaking with the cautious ambiguity that Japanese leaders had previously maintained on this scenario—were widely interpreted as an assurance that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would justify military intervention by Tokyo alongside Taipei. It is true that Taiwan is only about 100 kilometers from the nearest Japanese islands, making any conflict a direct national security issue for Japan.

The verbal escalation was accompanied by military gestures: on Sunday, four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands (Diaoyu in Chinese), an archipelago administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, for several hours. On the same day, the Japanese military had to scramble fighter jets after detecting a Chinese drone off its southern coast, not far from Taiwan. In the current tense atmosphere, these incidents in the East China Sea serve as a reminder of how even the smallest incident could ignite a powder keg.

Tourism on the front line

On the economic front, Japanese tourism is bearing the brunt of the shock. On Friday, China announced its official warning against travel to Japan, just as the archipelago was experiencing a historic post-pandemic rebound in visitor numbers. Note that China is the leading source of foreign visitors to Japan. In the first nine months of 2025, no fewer than 7.5 million Chinese tourists visited Japan, a 42% year-on-year increase and a quarter of all international visitors. Attracted by a weak yen, these big-spending travelers injected the equivalent of €3.28bn into the Japanese economy in Q3 alone.

Number of visitors arriving in Japan

Beijing's announcement therefore caused panic amongst sector players. On Monday, tourism-related stocks plummeted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange: cosmetics giant Shiseido lost more than 9%, department store Mitsukoshi nearly 11%, and duty-free chain Don Quijote (now Pan Pacific International) nearly 10% during trading. Japanese airlines also suffered, with Japan Airlines (JAL) and ANA losing around 3.5%—despite statements from JAL assuring that it had not seen any massive flight cancellations at this time.

The threat is being taken very seriously in Japan. The Financial Times has estimated that a sharp drop in Chinese customers could cut annual tourism spending by JPY 2.2 trillion (around $14bn) – or around 0.3% of Japan's GDP. In short, a prolonged boycott by Chinese visitors would be enough to significantly slow the country's growth. Industry professionals fear a repeat of the worst-case scenario during the pandemic, when tourist flows dried up.

Diplomatic escalation and strategic risks

However, the current crisis goes beyond the issue of travel alone. Behind the warning to tourists lies an unprecedented diplomatic and military standoff between Beijing and Tokyo. For China, Ms. Takaichi's comments on Taiwan constitute a red line that it intends to enforce through demonstrations of force. In addition to incursions by its coast guard around the disputed islands, Beijing has stepped up its offensive rhetoric: its Ministry of Defense has warned that "any Japanese intervention [in Taiwan] would be doomed to failure, " while state propaganda has described the Japanese prime minister as "irresponsible" and "belligerent." On Chinese social media, nationalist fervor has risen a notch, with many internet users echoing official rhetoric and calling for Japan to pay for its "provocation."

Tokyo, for its part, finds itself in a delicate position. The Japanese government claims that Japan's position on Taiwan has not changed—in other words, that Ms. Takaichi did not announce an abandonment of constitutional pacifism, but only explained an extreme scenario. To defuse the crisis, a high-level envoy was dispatched to Beijing: Masaaki Kanai, director of Asian affairs at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, arrived in China to explain that the prime minister's statement "does not constitute a change in doctrine" and to urge the Chinese authorities to exercise restraint.

Officially, Tokyo deplores the call for a tourist boycott, deemed "incompatible with the goal of a mutually beneficial relationship," and asks Beijing to "take appropriate measures" to calm the situation. Privately, Japanese diplomats are concerned about the turn of events, even as the economic situation

The specter of 2012

This confrontation brings back old memories. Just over ten years ago, in 2012, a similar territorial dispute over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands had already inflamed Sino-Japanese relations. At the time, Tokyo's nationalization of these islands sparked violent anti-Japanese protests in China, a boycott of Japanese products, and a collapse in tourism: Chinese visitor arrivals to Japan fell by about 25% in a matter of months. The two powers came close to an open trade war, with Beijing going so far as to restrict its exports of rare earths, which are crucial for Japanese industry—a retaliatory measure that caught many electronics and automobile manufacturers off guard. Some fear that a similar scenario could repeat itself today.

Against this backdrop, the current crisis highlights the need for Tokyo to reduce its dependence on China in certain strategic areas. Whether in tourism (by diversifying the markets from which travelers come) or industrial supply (by securing alternative sources for critical minerals and components), Japan could learn a lesson in resilience from this ordeal. For its part, Beijing is playing a delicate game: using tourism and trade as leverage sends a clear political message, but carries the risk of accelerating mistrust among its partners and pushing its neighbors to strengthen their alliances against it.